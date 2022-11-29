Read full article on original website
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy Family University to Host Annual Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony This Week
The annual event is held in order to bring all people of all faiths together for the holidays. Holy Family University has announced that their annual Nativity scene and Christmas tree lighting event will be held this week. The event, titled “Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony: An Interfaith Celebration”, is...
Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown, Soars into Holiday Season on Angel Wings
Steel River Playhouse Cast of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The 1946 Frank Capra classic film It’s a Wonderful Life is being given an interesting and entertaining framing device at Pottstown’s Steel River Playhouse. The cast will present the familiar story — small-town dreamer George...
West Chester Prepares Town For Return of Christmas Parade on Friday
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the region’s most famous hometown Christmas parade returns this Friday at 7 PM to downtown West Chester. Ranked by USA Today as one of the best places “to experience the arrival of Santa,” this year’s West Chester Christmas Parade will feature Saint Nick making his most unique entrance yet.
Through Dolly Parton’s Book Gifting Program, Chester County Preschoolers Eligible to Receive Free Books
Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc. (AHHAH) has announced that the Greater Coatesville Imagination Library, a local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library formed last year, is expanding to serve all of Chester County. Thanks to a generous donation from the Justamere Foundation and partnership with the Kennett Library, AHHAH is very excited to build on their success from the last year to serve even more preschool-aged children in Chester County.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift. General Recreation’s Joe Del Vecchio worked closely with Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New...
Spring Valley YMCA Spotlighting Ability Programs for Giving Tuesday Donations
In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Spring Valley YMCA in Royersford is asking for donations to support its Ability programming for youth with special needs. The YMCA serves the local special needs community with a deep roster of programs aimed at keeping them healthy, active, and connected to the community, including:
Hoops Star Cooper Shivers Finds His Fit — Academically, Athletically, Socially — at Church Farm School
After transferring to Church Farm School following his sophomore year of high school, Cooper Shivers has grown both on and off the basketball court. Glen Mills resident Tom Shivers, a former college basketball player and self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is quick to take credit for his kids’ marksmanship on the hardwood, particularly the beauty and efficiency of their jump shots.
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian
Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus. The changes to...
Nearby Lancaster County Debuts ‘Axel’-ent Holiday Outing: Flight On Ice
Lancaster County becomes holiday 2022 central, with numerous draws — skating, shopping, escaping — for Phila. suburban visitors. A new pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, “Flight On Ice,” is giving holiday fun-seekers yet one more reason to include a stop at P. ark City Center or...
Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School
Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
Friends Association Has Matching Gift Challenge During ‘Fund for Friends’ Campaign
Donate to the Friends Association “Fund for Friends” campaign through Saturday, Dec. 3, and see your donation doubled. An anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations that are made until a $25,000 goal is reached during the “Fund for Friends” Campaign.
Success of West Chester’s Fame Fire Co. Live-In Program Benefits Community in More Ways Than One
Years of raising money through the Willing Hearts Capital Campaign — which helped construct live-in quarters for firefighters at Fame Fire Company in West Chester — have proven successful not only for the fire department, but also the community.
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Photo byValley Forge National Historic Park. Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker.
These Local Small Businesses Offer Unique Gift Ideas for the Holiday Season
As Chester County descends into the gift-giving season, there are many startups and small businesses with local creators that offer the perfect gift for the holidays, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In West Chester’s endless supply of talented small businesses, there are two companies that should be...
For These East Coventry Men — Founders of Interior Design Firm in Wayne — Holiday Décor Goes Hollywood Glam
Matthew Wetzel and Don Thomas, founders of Thomas Matthew Designs in Wayne, always have their home ready for the Christmas season before Thanksgiving, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for Main Line Today. “We usually have a party the first Saturday in December, and it takes a lot of time to work...
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter and homepage...
Arc of Chester County’s Holiday Giving Program Underway
For several years now, The Arc of Chester County’s Annual Holiday Giving Program has brought much happiness and support to those entrusted in its care with financial needs during the holidays. As an organization, it comes together annually to identify participants and families in need during the holidays and...
West Chester Clothing Brand at the Intersection of Environmentalism and Fashion
Inspiration struck for an aspiring entrepreneur from West Chester, after acquiring a sweater in Ecuador. The Aztec printed sweater made from alpaca fleece sparked inspiration for Robert Kedra and soon enough Al Paca Apparrel was born months later, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service
Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
