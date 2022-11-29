ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Through Dolly Parton’s Book Gifting Program, Chester County Preschoolers Eligible to Receive Free Books

Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc. (AHHAH) has announced that the Greater Coatesville Imagination Library, a local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library formed last year, is expanding to serve all of Chester County. Thanks to a generous donation from the Justamere Foundation and partnership with the Kennett Library, AHHAH is very excited to build on their success from the last year to serve even more preschool-aged children in Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Hoops Star Cooper Shivers Finds His Fit — Academically, Athletically, Socially — at Church Farm School

After transferring to Church Farm School following his sophomore year of high school, Cooper Shivers has grown both on and off the basketball court. Glen Mills resident Tom Shivers, a former college basketball player and self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is quick to take credit for his kids’ marksmanship on the hardwood, particularly the beauty and efficiency of their jump shots.
GLEN MILLS, PA
VISTA.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School

Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
HAVERFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter and homepage...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service

Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy