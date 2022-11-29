ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 World Cup: Iran vs. USA best prop bets

By Nathan Beighle
 2 days ago
Iran (1 win, 1 loss, 0 draws) battles USA (0-0-2) Tuesday in a huge Group B match with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET from Al Thumama Stadium (FOX). USA needs to win to advance to the knockout state. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s prop bet lines around the Iran vs. USA odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Iran beat Wales their last time on the pitch, ending with 21 shots and 6 on frame. Iran didn’t score until the 98th minute, and Wales did have a red card at that point as well. Iran lost 6-2 to England in its World Cup opener.

For Iran, if it draws Tuesday vs. the USMNT, it is through to the knockout stage.

USA has to win to advance, and after out-shooting England 10 to 8 in its 2nd group stage game, a 0-0 draw, USA is favored to win vs. Iran.

USA also drew Wales in its opener thanks to a second-half penalty kick that allowed Welsh F Gareth Bale to even the score at 1.

Best Iran vs. USA prop bets

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook

USA to WIN WITH CLEAN SHEET (+185)

USA has allowed 1 goal through 2 games, and it was a penalty kick by Wales following an awful, untimely tackle by D Walker Zimmerman. England had just 3 shots on goal vs. the US.

Iran doesn’t have nearly the pace that England does, and considering how well the USA played the Welsh attack, it should be able to have similar success against Iran.

USA has plus-money odds (+102) to win this game but just barely. Winning with a clean sheet is the better play considering how USA has allowed little to opposing offenses so far in this tournament.

USA F Gio Reyna: ANYTIME GOAL (+320)

The Americans really haven’t been able to get Gio Reyna involved much. The Dortmund player is among the most talented for the USMNT attack.

He didn’t make an appearance in the opener against Wales and subbed on late against England. Coach Gregg Berhalter has been getting heat for not giving Reyna, who seemed to claim he’s 100% and healthy, more time.

Nonetheless, USA is in a win-or-go-home situation, and Reyna is among the best strikers and creators this team has. He should get minutes and opportunity Tuesday. He has 0.49 goals scored per 90 minutes this season for Dortmund, so this appears to be good value if he can get the minutes.

For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group's website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

USA F Christian Pulisic: 1ST GOALSCORER (+550)

F Christian Pulisic will likely be in this game the full 90 minutes, so there’s no real concern that he won’t get the start. Pulisic is the most dangerous attacker for the better offense, and at +550, he has good value to be the 1st player to score in this game.

Pulisic assisted on the US’s lone goal in this tourney and should have the ball at his feet often. He is the headlining attacking player for the USMNT and should have ample opportunity.

: Iran vs. USA odds, picks and predictions

