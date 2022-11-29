ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Qatar odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
In a Group A group stage match, Netherlands (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) and Qatar (0-2-0) meet Tuesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Kohr at 10 a.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Netherlands vs. Qatar odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Netherlands posted a 2-0 victory over Senegal to kick off Group A play, before playing to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador Friday.

In Friday’s tie, F Cody Gakpo scored a goal at 6′ for Oranje, but Ecuador F Enner Valencia leveled the match at 49′, and that was all the scoring. Ecuador actually outshot Netherlands 11-2, while posting a 5-to-1 advantage in shots on goal, while the Dutch held a slim 54.0%-to-46.0% possession advantage.

Qatar became the fastest host nation to be eliminated in World Cup history, dropping its first 2 matches. The hosts fell 2-0 to Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament, and was crushed 3-1 by Senegal last time out.

The Maroon managed 8 total shots, including 3 shots on goal, and the overall effort was better against Senegal, but the result was the same.

Netherlands vs. Qatar odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:52 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Netherlands -490 (bet $490 to win $100) | Qatar +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400) | Draw +600
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -175 | U: +150)

Prediction

Netherlands 4, Qatar 0

Moneyline (ML)

Netherlands (-490) will cost nearly 5 times the potential return, and that’s way too expensive. The Dutch have plenty to play for, looking for the top spot in Group A.

The Qataris are simply playing for pride. Even if it stunned with a win here, it cannot advance to the Round of 16.

Still, AVOID as this is just too expensive, no matter how much of a sure thing this might be.

Instead, consider NETHERLANDS -2 (+150) for a full unit, while rolling the dice on NETHERLANDS -3 (+350) for a small-unit play.

Over/Under (O/U)

The OVER 2.5 (-175) is a little on the expensive side, but it is worth playing lightly.

Netherlands will have its foot on the gas, pressing for goal differential to break a tie with Ecuador at the top of the table. Senegal is still very much in play for the top spot, too, should it upend Ecuador, so a win is necessary for the Dutch.

Playing OVER 3.5 (+140) at plus-money is worth a look, too, as an alternative total.

Comments / 0

