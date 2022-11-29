We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort. As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns,...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO