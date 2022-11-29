Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Stanford Daily
From the Community | We remember our pledge: No donations without divestment and dissociation
On homecoming weekend, the Stanford Class of 2017 returned for our five year reunion. Before we graduated, hundreds of us signed a pledge through Fossil Free Stanford to withhold donations until Stanford fully divests and dissociates from fossil fuels. Homecoming weekend reminded us how far our alma mater still needs to go.
Grading potential candidates for Stanford's head coaching job
There are a lot of names being thrown out for Stanford's head coaching opening
Stanford Daily
Stanford Basketball Film Study: Empty ball screen
This first installation of Stanford basketball film study will take a look at one of Stanford’s most used offensive actions: the empty ball screen. The empty ball screen is one of the most utilized actions in all of college basketball. With NCAA teams increasingly using five-out offense nowadays, look for the empty ball screen to increase in utility. Like other teams, Stanford uses the empty ball screen to create more space for the roller and to scheme shooters open by pressuring help defenders.
Stanford University says it’s not responsible for Katie Meyer’s death
A coroner ruled Meyer’s death a suicide.
Stanford Daily
Women’s basketball completes tournament sweep in Hawaii
No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) comfortably defeated Hawaii (1-6, 0-0 Big West) 68-39, completing a three-game sweep at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu. After the first two games were played in front of friends and family, the Cardinal won the tip in front of a...
thewildcattribune.com
Junior Mylia Perez commits to Stanford for softball
Dougherty Valley junior Mylia Perez committed to Stanford University early this November to play softball beginning fall of 2024. Her talent and grit, combined with her academic strengths, allowed Mylia Perez to receive offers from various Ivy League schools. The youngest of three children, Mylia Perez has always been very...
Stanford Daily
Faculty Senate pushes start of academic year to not coincide with Jewish holidays, considers fate of affirmative action
At Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting, senators voted to push back the start of the 2023-24 academic year by an additional day to not conflict with Yom Kippur. The upcoming academic year will now start on Tuesday, Sept. 26 instead of Monday, Sept. 25. University administrators also considered the ramifications of an ongoing Supreme Court case involving affirmative action.
Stanford Daily
Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct
Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
peninsulapress.com
Law meant to help students leaves many grumbling about school start times
California legislators thought they had a sure-fire winner in Senate Bill 328. What teenager wouldn’t want to get a little more sleep?. But four months after the state implemented a law built on the belief that later school start times would help sleep-deprived students, there’s a lot of grumbling at two San Mateo County high schools – and for very different reasons.
Stanford Daily
‘Science’ planned to release corrections to two of President Tessier-Lavigne’s papers in 2015
Science was ready to print corrections to two of Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s papers in 2015, Holden Thorp, the journal’s editor in chief, confirmed in a statement to The Daily. Thorp did not explain why the corrections to the two papers for which Tessier-Lavigne was lead author were...
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort. As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns,...
13th racehorse dies at Golden Gate Fields in 2022
ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — Racehorse “Cyclone Stew” died on Friday, making him the 13th such animal to pass away at Golden Gate Fields this year, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Cyclone Stew’s death marked the 58th racehorse death in the State of California. Seventeen horses have died at Los Alamitos and 12 have […]
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
KTVU FOX 2
'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
Stanford Daily
Flying Treehouse celebrates 10-year anniversary with childish delight
On the chilly evening of Nov. 17, I was surrounded with the warmth of Flying Treehouse’s sketch comedy “Throwback Show”: A world where cupcakes can become cookies, pizza can be vengeful and annoying oranges can find other annoying friends. I found myself laughing at bright-colored sets, crazy wigs, humorous tales and a fantasy reality created by second graders, celebrating the group’s 10-year anniversary.
beyondchron.org
Can Oakland Become a Progressive Model?
Mayor Sheng Tao and a Progressive Council Majority. Victories by Mayor-elect Sheng Thao and council allies could change the course of Oakland history. Oakland enters 2023 with the most progressive mayor/city council combination in its history. Will the city become a national progressive model for cities promoting racial, ethnic and economic diversity? Or will urban America’s dependence on federal and state funds send Oakland’s rising hopes crashing down?
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
tinyhousetalk.com
Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career
Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
