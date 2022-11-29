ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Let's work on a kinder, more compassionate work environment

We've had another mass shooting, which is defined as shootings that consist of four or more people being shot. I wonder what is going on with the individuals that are committing these heinous shootings? There are many theories and speculations why the shootings may occur. The recent shootings at Walmart...
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Stop the blame game on firearms

We need to face the real problem, lack of mental health funding and care in America. Today's mental health care in this country is severely underfunded and facilities are understaffed. Rather than play the blame game, be it assault weapons, the NRA, etc., mental health is the key.
HuffPost

'Let Them All Go Now': Trump Calls For Release Of Everyone Arrested In Jan. 6 Riot

Former President Donald Trump has called for releasing everyone arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection last year at the Capitol. That would presumably include people like defendant Albuquerque Cosper Head, sentenced last month to 7 1/2 years in prison for assaulting then-Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and dragging him into the mob, where he was viciously beaten, threatened with his weapon and attacked with a stun gun.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Jen Psaki says White House is ‘giddy and gleeful’ about midterm results as GOP red wave fails to appear

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the sentiment inside the hall of her former employer was “giddy” as the results of the 2022 US midterms began pouring in late on Tuesday night.Ms Psaki said the spirit inside the Oval Office was notably “gleeful” after an anticipated Republican “red wave” failed to materialise and Democrats performed better than expected.“I’ve been in touch with the White House,” Ms Psaki said on MSNBC, where she’s been working as a contributor since leaving the White House press briefing podium.“They are giddy and gleeful, as they should be, about where things...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Facebook failed to block ads containing death threats to election workers: report

Facebook failed to block 15 out of 20 ads containing death threats to election workers submitted by researchers to test the tech giant’s enforcement, according to a report released Thursday.  An investigation by Global Witness and the NYU Cybersecurity for Democracy team found the Meta-owned platform approved almost all of the ads with hate speech…
Reno-Gazette Journal

Nevada Democrats want to hold the first presidential primary in 2024. Here's why it matters.

Fresh off hard-fought midterm victories in Congress earlier this month, Nevada Democratic officials are now gathering in Washington, D.C., to make their case to national party leaders for the chance to hold the first presidential primary of the next election in their state. That's because the Democratic National Committee is poised to upend...
NEVADA STATE

