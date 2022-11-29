ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said 20 members of the House Republican Conference are “pretty hard no” votes against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becoming Speaker next session. Biggs said in an interview on the podcast “Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz” that those who plan to not vote...
msn.com

Rep. Adam Schiff makes apocalyptic prediction GOP-led House will be 'chaos'

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said in an interview on Sunday morning that under Republican leadership the House of Representatives would be 'chaos'. Schiff, known for his melodramatic pronouncements, made the apocalyptic prediction when asked about his potential removal from the House Intelligence Committee, which he currently chairs, in an interview on ABC News's This Week.
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Democide, genocide are far worse

Regarding "Implement gun ownership sanity immediately," (Nov. 27): People continually complain about Americans being very well armed as a populace. How soon Americans forget history. In the 20th century, Democide was the world’s biggest killer. Millions of people were killed by their own governments while unarmed. It’s estimated that 242 million people were killed between 1900 and 1980.
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. House Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as first Black party leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hakeem Jeffries was elected on Wednesday to become the Democratic Party's top leader in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in January, making him the first Black American to hold such a high-ranking position in Congress. The vote by Jeffries' fellow Democrats also marked the rise of a...
Bakersfield Californian

DAVID HARSANYI: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

As a tactical concern, the House GOP's decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the political opposition, labels concerned parents "domestic terrorists" and ignores violence aimed at pregnancy centers, for starters.
The Hill

Budowsky: Speaker McCarthy’s five bad dreams

The probable next Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), would do well to remember a saying about what would happen in the event of nuclear war during the 1960s, which was that “the living would envy the dead.”. While the likelihood that McCarthy would take advice from...
New York Post

Democrats’ history-making new House leader: Brooklyn’s own Hakeem Jeffries

Congrats to Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on his historic election as Democratic leader in the House. Jeffries is the first black lawmaker to head a major political party in Congress, and his rise means Dems in both chambers will now be run by a Brooklynite: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lives just about a mile away from him. At 52, Jeffries is also ushering in a new generation of Democratic leaders in the House: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (82), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (83) and Dem whip James Clyburn (82) are all stepping back. Yes, like Pelosi, he’ll have to wrangle radical leftists like...
Missouri Independent

Dear elected officials: Stop the infighting and do your jobs

There are any number of takeaways one can glean from the recent midterm elections. But one that should be getting more attention is that the public is sick and tired of bitter bickering and obsession with false issues at the expense of the real ones that need fixing. As Congress and state legislatures around the […] The post Dear elected officials: Stop the infighting and do your jobs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
