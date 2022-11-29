Congrats to Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on his historic election as Democratic leader in the House. Jeffries is the first black lawmaker to head a major political party in Congress, and his rise means Dems in both chambers will now be run by a Brooklynite: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lives just about a mile away from him. At 52, Jeffries is also ushering in a new generation of Democratic leaders in the House: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (82), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (83) and Dem whip James Clyburn (82) are all stepping back. Yes, like Pelosi, he’ll have to wrangle radical leftists like...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO