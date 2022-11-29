Read full article on original website
Related
GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said 20 members of the House Republican Conference are “pretty hard no” votes against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becoming Speaker next session. Biggs said in an interview on the podcast “Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz” that those who plan to not vote...
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff makes apocalyptic prediction GOP-led House will be 'chaos'
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said in an interview on Sunday morning that under Republican leadership the House of Representatives would be 'chaos'. Schiff, known for his melodramatic pronouncements, made the apocalyptic prediction when asked about his potential removal from the House Intelligence Committee, which he currently chairs, in an interview on ABC News's This Week.
Matt Gaetz Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene Over McCarthy Endorsement
Kevin McCarthy "will zap her faster than you can say Jewish space laser," the Florida congressman said.
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Why are Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar on McCarthy's hit list to lose committee assignments?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to remove a handful of Democrats from their committee assignments once the GOP takes control of the House in January should the California Republican be elected House speaker.
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
With Hakeem Jeffries' rise, his members see 'Democrats in total array'
Hakeem Jeffries pulled off a quiet revolution on Wednesday, becoming the first leader of the House Democrats to be born after the end of World War II and the first Black leader in either chamber of Congress, in what will likely be the first of many major changes coming for his rapidly evolving party.
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Democide, genocide are far worse
Regarding "Implement gun ownership sanity immediately," (Nov. 27): People continually complain about Americans being very well armed as a populace. How soon Americans forget history. In the 20th century, Democide was the world’s biggest killer. Millions of people were killed by their own governments while unarmed. It’s estimated that 242 million people were killed between 1900 and 1980.
“I don’t believe he will ever get 218 votes”: GOP rebellion threatens to kill McCarthy speaker bid
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who ran against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the GOP House speaker nomination, predicted this week that McCarthy is down roughly 20 votes with "pretty hard nos" ahead of a full House vote, Politico reported. The California Republican needs to win the majority of...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. House Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as first Black party leader
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hakeem Jeffries was elected on Wednesday to become the Democratic Party's top leader in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in January, making him the first Black American to hold such a high-ranking position in Congress. The vote by Jeffries' fellow Democrats also marked the rise of a...
Bakersfield Californian
DAVID HARSANYI: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit
As a tactical concern, the House GOP's decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the political opposition, labels concerned parents "domestic terrorists" and ignores violence aimed at pregnancy centers, for starters.
Budowsky: Speaker McCarthy’s five bad dreams
The probable next Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), would do well to remember a saying about what would happen in the event of nuclear war during the 1960s, which was that “the living would envy the dead.”. While the likelihood that McCarthy would take advice from...
Democrats’ history-making new House leader: Brooklyn’s own Hakeem Jeffries
Congrats to Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on his historic election as Democratic leader in the House. Jeffries is the first black lawmaker to head a major political party in Congress, and his rise means Dems in both chambers will now be run by a Brooklynite: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lives just about a mile away from him. At 52, Jeffries is also ushering in a new generation of Democratic leaders in the House: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (82), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (83) and Dem whip James Clyburn (82) are all stepping back. Yes, like Pelosi, he’ll have to wrangle radical leftists like...
Dear elected officials: Stop the infighting and do your jobs
There are any number of takeaways one can glean from the recent midterm elections. But one that should be getting more attention is that the public is sick and tired of bitter bickering and obsession with false issues at the expense of the real ones that need fixing. As Congress and state legislatures around the […] The post Dear elected officials: Stop the infighting and do your jobs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0