Pundits in Washington and around the country are suddenly pushing for a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war. There will be a settlement one day; the issue is what the terms will be. Western leaders heretofore have understood that a settlement also must enhance the security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe. Pursuit of a negotiated end to the war will need to codify the reality that Russia’s ambitions against Ukraine and in the region are checkmated.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO