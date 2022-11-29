ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin will fail in attempts to break civilian spirit, US predicts

Russia’s strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – so far cutting power to millions of civilians – will not work, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.Vladimir Putin has focused his “fire and ire” on Ukraine’s civilian population, bombing more than one-third of Ukraine’s water and electricity supply, Mr Blinken said.“Heat, water, electricity ... these are President Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard. This brutalisation of Ukraine’s people is barbaric,” he told a news conference in Bucharest following a two-day Nato summit where he represented Washington.Mr Blinken accused Mr Putin of trying to divide western allies with his...
The Hill

Have we forgotten what motivates Putin’s Russia?

Pundits in Washington and around the country are suddenly pushing for a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war. There will be a settlement one day; the issue is what the terms will be. Western leaders heretofore have understood that a settlement also must enhance the security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe. Pursuit of a negotiated end to the war will need to codify the reality that Russia’s ambitions against Ukraine and in the region are checkmated.
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Democide, genocide are far worse

Regarding "Implement gun ownership sanity immediately," (Nov. 27): People continually complain about Americans being very well armed as a populace. How soon Americans forget history. In the 20th century, Democide was the world’s biggest killer. Millions of people were killed by their own governments while unarmed. It’s estimated that 242 million people were killed between 1900 and 1980.
The Independent

Fresh attacks on Ukraine sign of Putin’s ‘desperation’, says Ben Wallace

Russia’s bombardment of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is a sign of Vladimir Putin’s “desperation”, Ben Wallace has said.The defence secretary said the Russian president is targeting Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure to “mask” his military failures.Ukraine’s energy facilities have been pounded by a barrage of Russian missile strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.Speaking during a visit to a shipyard in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Wallace said Ukrainians must “press the momentum to keep pushing Russia back”.He added: “On the civil front, they’ve got to protect that national infrastructure that Putin...

