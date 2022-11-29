Since our early teenage years, we've all been taught the importance of engaging in safe sex. This is primarily because unprotected sex can increase the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis B, herpes, HIV/AIDS, and syphilis (per Planned Parenthood). Thankfully, many STDs are simple to treat, but they can lead to severe health problems if left untreated. Chlamydia, in particular, is one of the most common STDs, with approximately 3 million Americans contracting it every year, explains Planned Parenthood.

