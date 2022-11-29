ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
Vox

The guy who got the midterms right explains what the media got wrong

In the months leading up to the midterms, many pundits and politicians thought that Republicans had momentum enough for big gains at the state and federal levels, enough to count as a “red wave.” But veteran Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg is one of a few voices in Washington who, despite President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings and polls that showed Democrats playing defense on inflation, remained optimistic about the party’s prospects and who was ultimately vindicated by a strong performance.
GEORGIA STATE
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Joe Biden isn't helping America

Our President Joe Biden has never done, or is doing, a good job, to help America to be a great nation. Why? He has always had our current news media support him. Why? I can't remember anything he has done good to help make America a great country. Why?. But...
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Democide, genocide are far worse

Regarding "Implement gun ownership sanity immediately," (Nov. 27): People continually complain about Americans being very well armed as a populace. How soon Americans forget history. In the 20th century, Democide was the world’s biggest killer. Millions of people were killed by their own governments while unarmed. It’s estimated that 242 million people were killed between 1900 and 1980.

