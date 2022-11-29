Read full article on original website
Mitt Romney said Trump running for president in 2024 is 'like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games'
Sen. Mitt Romney compared former President Donald Trump to an "aging pitcher" on the mound. He urged Republicans to choose a "different pitcher," citing the GOP's lackluster midterm results. Romney blamed Trump for the GOP's showing, calling him an "albatross" on electoral prospects. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said former...
Jamie Raskin: Trump thought he could enter the Capitol on January 6 'like Mussolini being carried on the shoulders of his supporters'
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House panel investigating the January 6 riot, told MSNBC on Thursday that former President Donald Trump likely thought he would get a hero's welcome from his supporters at the Capitol. "Everything that we've heard tells me that the former president was incensed,"...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
The 2024 Election Just Got a Lot Harder for Trump to Steal
If Donald Trump wants to repeat his infamous phone call asking a secretary of state to “find” more votes for him in 2024, he’s going to have fewer people taking his calls, thanks to the election returns on Tuesday night. That’s because the election was a disaster...
Paul Ryan: We’ll Probably Lose the White House with Trump 2024
On Sunday, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sat down with ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" to discuss the midterm elections and what Ryan declares as a loss and not a victory for the Republican party.
Liz Cheney says 2022 midterm elections were a 'rejection' of Trump and a 'victory for team normal'
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump. On Thursday she said the 2022 midterm elections marked a "victory for team normal," reports said. Cheney endorsed three Democrats in the midterm elections, two of whom won. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Thursday that...
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
House progressive leader Pramila Jayapal calls herself a Biden 'convert,' says he should run for reelection
"I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term," Jayapal, who heads the House Progressive Caucus, told POLITICO.
Ron DeSantis just announced he has a memoir coming out soon. Here's what we learned from his first book, a scathing take on Obama
DeSantis wrote the book shortly after he got married and had been honorably discharged from the Navy, ahead of his US congressional race.
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, signs on as a contributor to Fox News
Tulsa Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress, will appear across various programs on the conservative-leaning channel starting next week.
Vox
The guy who got the midterms right explains what the media got wrong
In the months leading up to the midterms, many pundits and politicians thought that Republicans had momentum enough for big gains at the state and federal levels, enough to count as a “red wave.” But veteran Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg is one of a few voices in Washington who, despite President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings and polls that showed Democrats playing defense on inflation, remained optimistic about the party’s prospects and who was ultimately vindicated by a strong performance.
Abcarian: Enjoyed the Benghazi hearings? You're gonna love the coming Republican era of "angertainment"
Inflation and crime? So last year. Republicans are now laser-focused on something really important: Hunter Biden's laptop.
Letter to the editor: Joe Biden isn't helping America
Our President Joe Biden has never done, or is doing, a good job, to help America to be a great nation. Why? He has always had our current news media support him. Why? I can't remember anything he has done good to help make America a great country. Why?. But...
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for 'categorically false' claim Biden visited the border: 'Caught in lies daily'
Twitter users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claims during Wednesday’s press conference that President Biden has visited the southern border as false.
WATCH: Fauci's final press briefing devolves into chaos as he's pressed on COVID record
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and former President Donald Trump's COVID-19 task force head, ignored numerous questions from reporters Tuesday about his personal role in investigating the origins of COVID-19.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Democide, genocide are far worse
Regarding "Implement gun ownership sanity immediately," (Nov. 27): People continually complain about Americans being very well armed as a populace. How soon Americans forget history. In the 20th century, Democide was the world’s biggest killer. Millions of people were killed by their own governments while unarmed. It’s estimated that 242 million people were killed between 1900 and 1980.
