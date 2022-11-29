Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Temple: Police

An investigation is underway in Temple after a man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Avenue F in Temple on reports of a shooting, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, police said they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not clear right now.

No suspects have been identified.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Info is also being accepted by the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.