ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Temple: Police

By Chad Hayes, Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0jQnk2og00

An investigation is underway in Temple after a man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning, police said.

broadbandprovider.uk

Around 12:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Avenue F in Temple on reports of a shooting, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, police said they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not clear right now.

No suspects have been identified.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Info is also being accepted by the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
WACO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Waco Woman Charged With Deadly Arson

Rosalind Rena Hill, 65, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony arson in an April 2015 incident. She threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker and lit her on fire. A court sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison after serving more than seven years. Walker, then 45, was burned over 40 percent of her body and died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Police are looking for two men in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Robinson Police Department, is looking for two young men in connection with thefts of vehicles and firearms. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says 19-year-old Patrick Lucas is a suspect...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor

The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
fox44news.com

Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released the identity of a man Tuesday who was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police said Christopher Wayne Johnson, 19, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard on Nov. 24. Police said Johnson died at the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Beverly Hills man accused of assaulting blind, disabled father

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Beverly Hills man who police say assaulted his 80-year-old blind and disabled father, prevented him from leaving his residence, and then tried to fight officer, remains jailed on a variety of charges. Beverly Hills police arrested Timothy Ray Fuentes, 46, after Fuentes’ blind father...
BEVERLY HILLS, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy