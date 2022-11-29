ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Trojan

USC’S second-in-command announces resignation

Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinestandard.com

IUSD students lead state in test scores

Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
IRVINE, CA
Daily Trojan

Fencing club celebrates 100-year anniversary

One hundred years ago, actor Douglas Fairbanks and the president of USC played a fencing match against each other. As they traded jabs and conversation across the piste, Fairbanks advocated for the school to begin offering film classes — now, in the middle of the top-ranked School of Cinematic Arts, there stands a statue of Fairbanks holding a screenplay in one hand, and a blade in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Alumni to compete at Miss America

When 51 women take the Miss America stage Dec. 15, only one can take home the crown. But two may be familiar faces for Trojans: Miss California Catherine Liang and Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya are both Class of 2021 USC graduates. Miss America began as a swimsuit competition in 1921,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Playoff hopes ride on Pac-12 title game

Every college football team starts the season with hopes to make it to early December, when only those with a berth to their respective conference championship, or Army and Navy, grace the gridiron. Last year, USC played on the first weekend of December, but it certainly wasn’t for a Pac-12 title. Instead, the Trojans were losing to Cal in a rescheduled game that stamped USC’s worst season since 1991.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Trojans prepare for NCAA tournament in search of 11th national title

Men’s water polo heads to Berkeley this weekend for the NCAA championship tournament and a shot at the program’s 11th national title. After going undefeated last weekend and securing a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship, USC enters the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed. Last weekend, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thequakercampus.org

Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College

Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Arroyo Seco student transported to hospital due to medical emergency

An Arroyo Seco Junior High School student was transported to a nearby hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency, which required the administration of Narcan to the student, according to a William S. Hart Union High School District source. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly...
SONOMA, CA
Daily Trojan

Women’s basketball continues marauding run

There wasn’t a moment of silence inside the Galen Center during Tuesday’s women’s basketball practice. In preparation for their game against California Baptist University on Wednesday, the Trojans were focused on communication and building chemistry between each other; yelling to each other when to switch, when to stay home and when to get help defense on the inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Three takeaways from USC’s 38-27 victory against Notre Dame

After USC’s win against UCLA this season, junior defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu declared this season the Trojans’ “revenge tour.”. “We need our get backs from a lot of the teams that disrespected us last year,” he said. Tuipulotu can check Notre Dame off that revenge tour...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Men’s basketball seek season redemption

Growing pains have been the words of choice to describe the Trojans’ start to the season from those on and around the team. This past week, these growing pains were thrust into the spotlight as USC participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, playing against multiple AP-ranked and power five schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USC beats Notre Dame in Heisman-worthy performance

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams put an end to the Heisman conversation with a strong performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to close out the regular season with a 38-27 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Williams went 18-22 passing with 1 touchdown and added 3 rushing touchdowns. Williams now has 44 total touchdowns for the season and is the heavy favorite to win college football’s biggest honor next month. Williams spread the ball around, with 10 different players receiving for over 20 yards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
archeroracle.org

Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools

Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

