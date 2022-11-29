Read full article on original website
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
SoCal weather: Prepare for light rain and cool temperatures Thursday
Light rain and cooler temperatures are coming to Southern California on Thursday.
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
oc-breeze.com
Winter Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, December 9, 2022
Four stakes worth a combined $700,000 highlight the 2022 Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The six-day season will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The first of...
oc-breeze.com
City of Lakewood to hold Cocoa with a Deputy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Department for their second annual Cocoa with a Deputy and Project Shepherd Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank, featuring:. Free hot cocoa and more!. A special meet-and-greet with Santa in front of the decorated...
Critical repairs on Queen Mary coming closer to completion with reopening on the horizon
The City of Long Beach says critical repairs of the Queen Mary have entered the final stages, meaning portions of the iconic cruiseliner could reopen to the public soon. The historic cruise ship docked in Long Beach has been closed to the public for much of the year while critical repairs took place. The ship […]
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
Below-freezing temperatures, rain expected in parts of LA County
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
foodmanufacturing.com
California Company Recalls 'Power Pancakes'
Phil’s Power Pancake of Costa Mesa, California, is recalling its 5 oz. packages of individually wrapped Power Pancakes in all five varieties — Mango, Raspberry, Cranberry, Dates, and Chocolate Chip Hempseed — because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to...
LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures, Rain
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas -- while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week's end.
oc-breeze.com
Small businesses convene for red tape cutting listening tour
As chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris convened local small business owners for a discussion on how to best cut red tape, the challenges businesses face and ways government can make the path forward smoother. Since the pandemic, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris has secured $85 million in state funding for 7,154 entrepreneurs in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods. And by authoring AB 2019, she codified a 25% requirement for the State to contract with small businesses.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
easyreadernews.com
Around and About December 2022 Peninsula
The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
sanclementejournal.com
Spirit of Dana Point Returns to the Harbor
After the heartbreaking loss two years ago of the Ocean Institute’s Dana Point tall ship icon, The Pilgrim, the “other” tall ship, The Spirit of Dana Point, recently underwent a detailed restoration process at San Diego’s Marine Group Boat Works, which made space for The Spirit to arrive in San Diego Bay on June 20th.
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
