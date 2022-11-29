Updated: AstraZeneca jumps deeper into cell therapy 2.0 space with $320M biotech M&A

Read full article on original website
Bristol Myers, AbbVie drugs shake up first-line prescribing among gastroenterologists — report
Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie are changing up the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market with gastroenterologists, thanks to newer-to-market drugs Zeposia and Skyrizi, respectively. The two drugs have made big gains since 2021 in first-line prescriptions, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest real world tracking report. Bristol Myers’ first-in-class...
FDA rejects Y-mAbs’ neuroblastoma drug after taking issue with clinical trial design
Uncertainty about clinical trial evidence has led the FDA to hand down a complete response letter for Y-mAbs’ neuroblastoma drug, casting a cloud on the future of a candidate that had gone through a long development journey in a rare pediatric cancer. Y-mAbs said it’s disappointed “but not surprised”...
Beam's base-edited allogeneic CAR-T gets FDA go-ahead after four-month wait
The FDA wanted more information on four key areas before it would let Beam Therapeutics proceed with human testing for a cell therapy in a certain type of leukemia. It appears the biotech has answered the agency’s queries. The US regulator cleared the base-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T, Beam said Friday...
As competitors near FDA goalpost, Roche spells out its repeat Alzheimer's setback
Before Roche can turn all eyes on a new version of its more-than-once-failed Alzheimer’s drug gantenerumab, the Big Pharma had to flesh out data on the November topline failure at an annual conference buzzier than in years past thanks to hotly watched rivals in the field: Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab, and Eli Lilly’s donanemab.
Updated: FDA remains silent on orphan drug exclusivity after last year's court loss
Since losing a controversial court case over orphan drug exclusivity last year, the FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development has remained entirely silent on orphan exclusivity for any product approved since last November, leaving many sponsors in limbo on what to expect. That silence means that for more than...
A fledgling biotech goes SPAC route to bankroll cancer vaccine, CAR-T and CD47
A relatively unknown clinical-stage biotech — backed by a Korean lighting company and focused on a cancer vaccine out of a Thomas Jefferson University lab — is headed to Nasdaq via the blank check route. Liminatus Pharma will get about $316 million in proceeds from the SPAC combination...
ViiV drives new corporate coalition including Uber, Tinder and Walmart, aimed at ending HIV
ViiV Healthcare is pulling together an eclectic coalition of consumer businesses in a new White House-endorsed effort to end HIV by the end of the decade. The new US Business Action to End HIV includes pharma and health companies — Gilead Sciences, CVS Health and Walgreens — but extends to a wide range of consumer companies that includes Tinder, Uber and Walmart.
Amgen, years behind rivals, says PhI obesity drug shows durability signs
While NBC ran “The Biggest Loser” for 17 seasons, deemed toxic by critics for the reality show’s punishing exercise and diet upheavals, researchers in pharmaceutical labs have been attempting to create prescription drugs that induce weight loss — and one pharma betting it can require less frequent dosing is out with a new crop of data.
