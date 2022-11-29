Updated: AstraZeneca jumps deeper into cell therapy 2.0 space with $320M biotech M&A

Before Roche can turn all eyes on a new version of its more-than-once-failed Alzheimer’s drug gantenerumab, the Big Pharma had to flesh out data on the November topline failure at an annual conference buzzier than in years past thanks to hotly watched rivals in the field: Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab, and Eli Lilly’s donanemab.

3 DAYS AGO