Updated: AstraZeneca jumps deeper into cell therapy 2.0 space with $320M biotech M&A

By John Carroll Editor, Founder Amber Tong Senior Editor
 5 days ago
Bristol Myers, AbbVie drugs shake up first-line prescribing among gastroenterologists — report

Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie are changing up the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market with gastroenterologists, thanks to newer-to-market drugs Zeposia and Skyrizi, respectively. The two drugs have made big gains since 2021 in first-line prescriptions, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest real world tracking report. Bristol Myers’ first-in-class...
FDA rejects Y-mAbs’ neuroblastoma drug after taking issue with clinical trial design

Uncertainty about clinical trial evidence has led the FDA to hand down a complete response letter for Y-mAbs’ neuroblastoma drug, casting a cloud on the future of a candidate that had gone through a long development journey in a rare pediatric cancer. Y-mAbs said it’s disappointed “but not surprised”...
As competitors near FDA goalpost, Roche spells out its repeat Alzheimer's setback

Before Roche can turn all eyes on a new version of its more-than-once-failed Alzheimer’s drug gantenerumab, the Big Pharma had to flesh out data on the November topline failure at an annual conference buzzier than in years past thanks to hotly watched rivals in the field: Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab, and Eli Lilly’s donanemab.
ViiV drives new corporate coalition including Uber, Tinder and Walmart, aimed at ending HIV

ViiV Healthcare is pulling together an eclectic coalition of consumer businesses in a new White House-endorsed effort to end HIV by the end of the decade. The new US Business Action to End HIV includes pharma and health companies — Gilead Sciences, CVS Health and Walgreens — but extends to a wide range of consumer companies that includes Tinder, Uber and Walmart.
Amgen, years behind rivals, says PhI obesity drug shows durability signs

While NBC ran “The Biggest Loser” for 17 seasons, deemed toxic by critics for the reality show’s punishing exercise and diet upheavals, researchers in pharmaceutical labs have been attempting to create prescription drugs that induce weight loss — and one pharma betting it can require less frequent dosing is out with a new crop of data.
