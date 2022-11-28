Women's Hoops Looks to Continue Hot Streak Against Brescia Wednesday

Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Eagles Look to Continue Home Success Against Evansville Friday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Women's basketball looks to continue their home success as they host Evansville Friday. The Eagles are coming off a dominant 104-54 victory over Brescia, where they saw four players score in double figures. Crystal Corley notched her first double-double as an Eagle with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Sophie Baydanov added 15 points, four assists and three steals off the bench and Veronica Charles helped out with 15 points, four assists and seven steals.
msueagles.com
Men's Hoops Looks to Quiet the Lions of North Alabama at Home Saturday
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's Men's Basketball team is 4-0 on FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena in 2022-23, and the Eagles will look to make it five straight Saturday when North Alabama visits. Game time is 2 p.m. ET. North Alabama makes its first-ever trek to Johnson Arena in basketball...
msueagles.com
Eagles Hit 60 Percent From the Floor as Men's Hoops Wins 109-62 Over KCU
MOREHEAD, KY -- Alex Gross notched a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Eagles lit up the nets to the tune of 60 percent field goal accuracy to lead the Morehead State men's basketball team to a 109-62 defeat of the Kentucky Christian Knights on FamilyLeisure.com Court at Johnson Arena Tuesday night.
msueagles.com
Eagles Crack Century Mark and Soar Over Brescia
