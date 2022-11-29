ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering Transformer K-12 STEM Program Launches In L.A. Schools

ISE Sophomore, Family Help To Provide Hands-On Experiences To Young Students. As a student at Los Angeles’ Sierra Canyon School in 2019, current USC Viterbi sophomore John Connor Branca IV turned his passion into a purpose. Branca was the founder and captain of his school’s esports team and led...
Gridlock Warrior

Ketan Savla is designing computational solutions to improve the flow of traffic in congested cities. “Smarter” stoplights may be just around the corner. It’s the peak of morning rush hour in Los Angeles, and USC Viterbi School of Engineering professor Ketan Savla is thinking about traffic. He’s stuck in the queue of cars headed north on Vermont Avenue waiting to cross the intersection at Exposition Boulevard. Traffic is so backed up that the line of idling vehicles extends south for about half a mile, all the way to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
UPC Student Union Pharmacy closed permanently

The USC Pharmacy located in the Student Union at 3601 Trousdale Parkway, #101 closed on Nov. 24, 2022. A USC Sustainability Hub will open in the location and the pharmacy will expand into a 3,000 square foot space in King Hall next year. For your pharmacy needs at University Park...
Rescuing Local Journalism, One AI Tool At A Time

A USC Information Sciences Institute Ph.D. student uses artificial intelligence to develop models that streamline the process of building news stories from start to finish. In a digital age where traditional journalism is shrinking, journalists are spread thin. Local news organizations are closing without enough readership and finances to stay afloat; national publications are cutting jobs. The workload of journalists continues to increase to accommodate these changes, but there’s only so much one human can do.
Winning with the Fight On! Football Wellness Challenge

From Sept. 19 to Oct. 28, the USC WorkWell Center organized the challenge to encourage faculty and staff to adopt a healthy lifestyle by incorporating health and wellness activities into their daily lives. This year, more than 500 participants tackled the football-themed challenge with their game cards in hand. Points...

