Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Fordham Heights: 14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot

A 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in Fordham Heights, police said. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at around 9.15 p.m. officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot in front of 2249 Morris Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 14-year-old male [with] a gunshot wound to the torso,” the spokesperson said. “EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants

The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

North Riverdale: 21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies following Fatal Road Accident

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist has died following a motor vehicle collision, police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at around 5.32 p.m., officers from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the vehicle collision at the intersection of Broadway and Caryle Avenue, near the north east corner of Van Cortlandt Park and the North Riverdale / Westchester County border.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project

A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

14-year-old boy shot dead while walking with friend on Bronx street

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead while walking with a friend down a Bronx street on Wednesday night, police and sources said. The teenager and his pal were in front of 2249 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights when they were ambushed by two gunmen who jumped out from behind a car around 9:15 p.m., cops and the sources said. The suspects opened fire at the two, striking the 14-year-old in the torso, police said. He was taken to St. Barnabas, where he was declared dead. It was unclear if the victim’s friend was also struck by gunfire. Previous 1 of 3 Next Sources said investigators recovered five shell casings from the scene. Officers are searching for the two men, one of whom was wearing a blue fanny pack, sources said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Irvington, Prosecutor Says

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Essex County, officials say. Authorities were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound, said acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. He died at the scene just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New York Post

Suspect charged in deadly wooden-board beating of NYC man: cops

A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly wooden-board beating of a Queens man during a street brawl, authorities said.  Michael Santander, 20, was picked up by the Regional Fugitive Task Force for alleged involvement in the brutal Nov. 13 attack on Esvin Vasquez, 23, cops said late Tuesday.  In addition to the murder rap, Santander was also hit with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.  Previous 1 of 2 Next Vasquez was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them whacked him in the head with the board outside a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., authorities said. The group fled south on Junction Boulevard.  Vasquez — who lived around the corner from the scene of the clash — was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved. Police could not say Wednesday how many other suspects remain at large. Authorities also were not able to confirm what sparked the violence. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man assaulted in anti-Hispanic attack on subway in the Bronx: NYPD

The Bronx (PIX11) – A man riding a No. 6 train in the Bronx was punched in the head and insulted with anti-Hispanic remarks on Sunday, police said Wednesday. An unknown person approached the 23-year-old victim and attacked him as the train pulled into the St. Lawrence Station around 9:20 a.m., police said. It was […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers

Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 young kids, pins mom under school bus on NYC street

Four young children and a mother were struck by a hit-and-driver who reportedly blew through school bus stop signs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said. The 41-year-old mom, who was with a baby in a stroller, was picking up two of her kids from the school bus at the corner of Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood when a driver slammed into the group of five just before 5 p.m., police said. “It was just terrible… the stroller was actually, you know, on the ground,” witness Joanne Johnson told The Post. All five victims, including the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx boy, 12, reported missing

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said. Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket. He’s about 4 feet, […]
BRONX, NY

