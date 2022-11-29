A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly wooden-board beating of a Queens man during a street brawl, authorities said. Michael Santander, 20, was picked up by the Regional Fugitive Task Force for alleged involvement in the brutal Nov. 13 attack on Esvin Vasquez, 23, cops said late Tuesday. In addition to the murder rap, Santander was also hit with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Previous 1 of 2 Next Vasquez was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them whacked him in the head with the board outside a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., authorities said. The group fled south on Junction Boulevard. Vasquez — who lived around the corner from the scene of the clash — was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved. Police could not say Wednesday how many other suspects remain at large. Authorities also were not able to confirm what sparked the violence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO