Milford, PA

Project Self-Sufficiency

First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with Toys

First responders join local businesses to stuff a boat with toys for children in Sussex and Warren NJ counties.Photo byOff Shore Marine. The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at the dealership, which is located at 352 Route 206 in Branchville. Members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club are also gathering items on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. A special Community Drop Off event will be hosted at Off Shore Marine, Saturday, December 10th, 11:00 a.m.; toys will be accepted at Off Shore Marine through Thursday, December 15th.
BRANCHVILLE, NJ
pikecountycourier.com

Milford. Pie for all

The Agents of Keller Williams Milford celebrated their Annual Pie Day on Nov. 22 at their Milford office. The group gave out more than 275 pies to their past clients, friends and family and enjoyed some fall themed drinks and snacks. This is an annual tradition and has been going strong ever since the Keller Williams office opened in Milford in 2012. “We look forward to this event every year,” said Shaun Burger of Keller Williams. “This year we are thrilled to be back in person and are really looking forward to the holidays as the last two years we had a drive-through pie day because of Covid.”
MILFORD, PA
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Fearless! Honors Four Exceptional Women

BALMVILLE – Not a sound could be heard inside of the Powelton Country Club’s Dining room as each of the 37 women’s names was read and guests fully felt the potency of the somber moment. Since 2004, in Sullivan and Orange Counties, that number of female lives...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick Advertiser’s Pups of the Week: Dec 2

Meet Henry the rescue pup. “I was sick when he came to live with us,” said his owner, Gail. “I think Henry rescued me!”. Frida takes her education seriously. Right now, she’s majoring in squirrel behavior and yard landscaping, with a minor in digging. Rico is...
WARWICK, NY
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
advertisernewssouth.com

Sussex County History Today: Ski Country

As the calendar flips to display December, the weather inevitably turns to the cold of winter. One of the first thoughts most have is to envision snow, which is followed, for many, by the prospect of skiing. Sussex County has a rich history of New Jersey skiing and ski areas....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
pikecountycourier.com

Urgent care center planned for Pike County

Pike County is the only county, of 67 counties in the state, with neither an urgent care center nor hospital, said Pike County Commissioner Ron Schmalzle, speaking at the State of the County dinner last week at Best Western Hunt’s Landing Hotel. A plan to change that, now in motion, would bring two urgent care centers to the area, beginning with one at the Weis shopping center in Dingmans Ferry and then another near Routes 507 and 6, by Lake Wallenpaupack.
PIKE COUNTY, PA

