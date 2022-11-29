Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
How you can help a struggling mother — Adopt A Single Mom
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Adopt A Single Mom project is now in its sixth season, taking nominations of hard-working single mothers and providing them with gifts for Christmas morning. "Largest philanthropic outreach of the year is what we're doing right now — our Christmas gift drive. It's very...
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with Toys
First responders join local businesses to stuff a boat with toys for children in Sussex and Warren NJ counties.Photo byOff Shore Marine. The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at the dealership, which is located at 352 Route 206 in Branchville. Members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club are also gathering items on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. A special Community Drop Off event will be hosted at Off Shore Marine, Saturday, December 10th, 11:00 a.m.; toys will be accepted at Off Shore Marine through Thursday, December 15th.
advertisernewssouth.com
Local chiropractor offers free exams and massages with donation to Father John’s Animal House
Chiropractic Doctor M. Helena Takacs, of Vitality Health Center in Lafayette, N.J. raised $472 in donations for Father John’s Animal House this fall. In exchange for donations to the shelter, Takacs donated massages and pain consultations to Sussex County residents. Due to the fundraiser’s success, Takacs is extending the...
WNEP-TV 16
Brothers from Lackawanna County diagnosed with leukemia within a year of each other
Imagine having not one but two of your children get diagnosed with the same type of cancer - at the same time. That's what happened to one family in our area.
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
pikecountycourier.com
Milford. Pie for all
The Agents of Keller Williams Milford celebrated their Annual Pie Day on Nov. 22 at their Milford office. The group gave out more than 275 pies to their past clients, friends and family and enjoyed some fall themed drinks and snacks. This is an annual tradition and has been going strong ever since the Keller Williams office opened in Milford in 2012. “We look forward to this event every year,” said Shaun Burger of Keller Williams. “This year we are thrilled to be back in person and are really looking forward to the holidays as the last two years we had a drive-through pie day because of Covid.”
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Fearless! Honors Four Exceptional Women
BALMVILLE – Not a sound could be heard inside of the Powelton Country Club’s Dining room as each of the 37 women’s names was read and guests fully felt the potency of the somber moment. Since 2004, in Sullivan and Orange Counties, that number of female lives...
wrnjradio.com
QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
warwickadvertiser.com
Warwick Advertiser’s Pups of the Week: Dec 2
Meet Henry the rescue pup. “I was sick when he came to live with us,” said his owner, Gail. “I think Henry rescued me!”. Frida takes her education seriously. Right now, she’s majoring in squirrel behavior and yard landscaping, with a minor in digging. Rico is...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
advertisernewssouth.com
Sussex County History Today: Ski Country
As the calendar flips to display December, the weather inevitably turns to the cold of winter. One of the first thoughts most have is to envision snow, which is followed, for many, by the prospect of skiing. Sussex County has a rich history of New Jersey skiing and ski areas....
Family-Owned Warwick Eatery Closing After 37 Years In Business
A popular family-owned Hudson Valley eatery is closing its doors after 37 years in business, but it won't be going far. Yesterdays Fine Food & Spirits in Orange County announced it is closing its business on Main Street in Warwick but will be open at a new, nearby location on Elm Street.
pikecountycourier.com
Urgent care center planned for Pike County
Pike County is the only county, of 67 counties in the state, with neither an urgent care center nor hospital, said Pike County Commissioner Ron Schmalzle, speaking at the State of the County dinner last week at Best Western Hunt’s Landing Hotel. A plan to change that, now in motion, would bring two urgent care centers to the area, beginning with one at the Weis shopping center in Dingmans Ferry and then another near Routes 507 and 6, by Lake Wallenpaupack.
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
Comments / 0