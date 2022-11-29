The Agents of Keller Williams Milford celebrated their Annual Pie Day on Nov. 22 at their Milford office. The group gave out more than 275 pies to their past clients, friends and family and enjoyed some fall themed drinks and snacks. This is an annual tradition and has been going strong ever since the Keller Williams office opened in Milford in 2012. “We look forward to this event every year,” said Shaun Burger of Keller Williams. “This year we are thrilled to be back in person and are really looking forward to the holidays as the last two years we had a drive-through pie day because of Covid.”

MILFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO