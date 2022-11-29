Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
Actor and OU sweetheart say pandemic and Indian Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’
JENKS, Okla. — Texas native Cody Mayo always wanted to be a professional actor. He was the first in his family to get into college. In 2006, Cody began his studies at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody met his wife, Casey during homecoming at a fraternity and sorority event.
news9.com
AG O'Connor Gives ArchDiocese Of Oklahoma City Green Light To Open Virtual Charter School
Oklahoma is on track to have the first publicly funded charter school in the nation that's operated by a church. A year after the Oklahoma City Archdiocese asked the Oklahoma State Virtual Charter School Board to open one, they're one step closer to making it happen after Attorney General John O'Connor's official legal opinion came out.
MySanAntonio
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City
One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Hit the road, Jack!’
Family, friends, attorneys, fellow judges and district court personnel converged on courtroom one at the Canadian County to bid farewell to Jack McCurdy II. The Yukon native has retired after 39 years in the legal profession, the last four as a Canadian County district judge. During a Nov. 28th retirement...
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
KOCO
Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
KOCO
Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children
NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
OBN: Marijuana Farm Where Four Workers Were Executed Tied To OKC ‘Accountant’, Ghost Owner
The marijuana grow where four Chinese nationals were fatally shot was tied to a “self-proclaimed accountant” in Oklahoma City as well as a “straw owner,” according to court filings by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Newly released search warrants reveal Kevin Pham was contacted by workers...
Highway renamed for fallen Canadian County lieutenant
A Canadian County Sheriff's deputy who died while on duty is being remembered years after her death.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area
OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
oklahomatoday.com
Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.
Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Video shows several drivers crossing the yellow line to get around traffic at 33rd and Kelly in Edmond causing safety issue
Drivers at one busy Edmond intersection have started making their own rules on the road. Frustrated drivers at the intersection of Kelly and 33rd have resorted to driving on the wrong side of the road during rush hour and it was all caught on camera.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KOCO
Organization pays off fallen Oklahoma police officer's home mortgage
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The family of a fallen Midwest City police officer no longer had to worry about their house payment after a national charity organization stepped in to help. Sgt. Frank Rodriguez died last September from COVID-19 complications. He contracted the virus in the line of duty.
Comments / 0