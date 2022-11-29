ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
MySanAntonio

Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Hit the road, Jack!’

Family, friends, attorneys, fellow judges and district court personnel converged on courtroom one at the Canadian County to bid farewell to Jack McCurdy II. The Yukon native has retired after 39 years in the legal profession, the last four as a Canadian County district judge. During a Nov. 28th retirement...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations

Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas

Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
KOCO

Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
KOCO

Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area

OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
oklahomatoday.com

Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.

Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
