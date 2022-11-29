ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council wants clarity on who is behind rise in street vendors before moving ahead on regulations

By Mark Talkington
thepalmspringspost.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ukenreport.com

Cat City to Enforce Single-Use Food Ware Law

CATHEDRAL CITY — Passing a law to reduce single-use food ware accessories and. condiments was likely a cake walk compared to the next phase: enforcement. But that is what the City Council here is prepared to do. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m., the City Council will consider adopting a resolution authorizing the city’s Code Compliance Division to serve as the enforcement agency for AB 1276 (Single-Use Food ware Accessories and Condiments) within the city.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Major industrial project in Calimesa underway

Construction has begun on a 2.2-million-square-foot industrial park in Calimesa. Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center is being built at Singleton and Roberts roads next to Interstate 10, according to Birtcher Development LLC in Newport Beach, the project’s developer. The cost of the project was not disclosed. Construction is expected...
CALIMESA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Black, Mexican families seek restitution for Palm Springs evictions

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) — Hundreds of Black and Mexican families will file claims Tuesday seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. Section 14 — a one-square-mile neighborhood owned by...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development

RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
RIALTO, CA
FireRescue1

City of Palm Springs - Palm Springs, California

SALARY RANGE: $193,644 – $259,860 Annually. Reporting to the City Manager, the Fire Chief plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities and operations of the Fire Department, including the community fire protection system, fire suppression, prevention, emergency operations, and emergency medical response. In addition, this position coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager. The Palm Springs Fire Department currently has five fire stations that protect 96 square miles with an overall staff of 90 FTEs. Palm Springs Firefighter’s responded to 12,032 calls for service in 2021.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

44-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs Sells for $11.25MM

Costa Mesa, CA – The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of a 44-unit garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs, CA for $11.25 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a California-based affordable housing investor. Sunnyview Villa Apartments’ two- and three-bedroom units are housed in seven...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona to use state funding to fight homelessness

Corona has received $1 million from the state it will use to reduce its homeless population in the Santa Ana Riverbed. The grant, from the California Homeless Encampment Resolution Funds, will help establish emergency shelters, remove debris, preserve wildlife, improve trails and reduce fire hazards in the riverbed, according to a statement on the city’s website.
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Section 14 survivors seek millions in compensation from city of Palm Springs

Hundreds of minority families are seeking compensation from the city of Palm Springs for the destruction of the land known as Section 14 in the downtown area more than half a century ago. It happened after long-term land leases were legalized on Indian land, making commercial development there possible and causing the value of that The post Section 14 survivors seek millions in compensation from city of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

Project will resurface a portion of Menifee Road, add median

The Menifee City Council recently approved a resurfacing project for a stretch of Menifee Road. The project will consist of header grind with an asphalt overlay, according to city documents. It would also construct a raised median from Newport Road north to Diamond Road (Fire Station 76 entrance). In addition,...
MENIFEE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!

Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February

Construction is underway on Cook Street to make the road smoother and prevent potholes from forming as part of the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project. Construction trucks have already started tearing up the asphalt on Cook Street. Andy Ramirez, the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Palm Desert said The post Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeagle1069.com

Work Continues On SR-111 In Palm Springs…Which Includes East Palm Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino and North Palm Canyon Drive

Caltrans continues work on a $5.5 million project to construct and upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards (Americans with Disabilities Act) and modify signal and lighting systems on State Route 111 Palm Springs. Weather permitting. Crews continue paving and constructing ADA curb ramps and modifying signals and lighting systems at...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

