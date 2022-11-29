Council wants clarity on who is behind rise in street vendors before moving ahead on regulations

Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Section 14 group updates claim against city, estimating billions in damages should be awarded
A group of survivors and descendants of those forcibly removed from their homes in the heart of Palm Springs in the 1950s and 1960s have filed an updated claim against the city seeking what could amount to billions in damages, it was announced during a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday.
ukenreport.com
Cat City to Enforce Single-Use Food Ware Law
CATHEDRAL CITY — Passing a law to reduce single-use food ware accessories and. condiments was likely a cake walk compared to the next phase: enforcement. But that is what the City Council here is prepared to do. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m., the City Council will consider adopting a resolution authorizing the city’s Code Compliance Division to serve as the enforcement agency for AB 1276 (Single-Use Food ware Accessories and Condiments) within the city.
discovercathedralcity.com
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Cathedral City Short-Term Vacation Rental Phase Out – January 1, 2023
The City of Cathedral City’s Short-Term Vacation Rental (STVR) Program sent a memo out this week to all STVR Owners of properties whose permits will terminate on Jan. 1, 2023. This notice serves as a reminder that all Short-Term Vacation Rental (STVR) permits, other than legally permitted Home Shares...
iebusinessdaily.com
Major industrial project in Calimesa underway
Construction has begun on a 2.2-million-square-foot industrial park in Calimesa. Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center is being built at Singleton and Roberts roads next to Interstate 10, according to Birtcher Development LLC in Newport Beach, the project’s developer. The cost of the project was not disclosed. Construction is expected...
spectrumnews1.com
Black, Mexican families seek restitution for Palm Springs evictions
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) — Hundreds of Black and Mexican families will file claims Tuesday seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. Section 14 — a one-square-mile neighborhood owned by...
Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development
RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
FireRescue1
City of Palm Springs - Palm Springs, California
SALARY RANGE: $193,644 – $259,860 Annually. Reporting to the City Manager, the Fire Chief plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities and operations of the Fire Department, including the community fire protection system, fire suppression, prevention, emergency operations, and emergency medical response. In addition, this position coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager. The Palm Springs Fire Department currently has five fire stations that protect 96 square miles with an overall staff of 90 FTEs. Palm Springs Firefighter’s responded to 12,032 calls for service in 2021.
theregistrysocal.com
44-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs Sells for $11.25MM
Costa Mesa, CA – The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of a 44-unit garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs, CA for $11.25 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a California-based affordable housing investor. Sunnyview Villa Apartments’ two- and three-bedroom units are housed in seven...
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona to use state funding to fight homelessness
Corona has received $1 million from the state it will use to reduce its homeless population in the Santa Ana Riverbed. The grant, from the California Homeless Encampment Resolution Funds, will help establish emergency shelters, remove debris, preserve wildlife, improve trails and reduce fire hazards in the riverbed, according to a statement on the city’s website.
YAHOO!
Election results: Wallis takes 12-vote lead over Holstege with few ballots left
With nearly all ballots counted, Republican Greg Wallis took a microscopic 12-vote lead this week over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for a seat in the California State Assembly. Holstege, a member of the Palm Springs City Council, was leading in initial results on Election Day, but she and...
freightwaves.com
California tank truck companies’ owner gets 10 years for fatal explosion, other crimes
Carl Bradley Johansson, owner of a pair of California-based trucking companies, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for several federal crimes, including one that resulted in a truck explosion that killed a welder. Johansson, 64, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to two counts involving the tanker truck explosion,...
Section 14 survivors seek millions in compensation from city of Palm Springs
Hundreds of minority families are seeking compensation from the city of Palm Springs for the destruction of the land known as Section 14 in the downtown area more than half a century ago. It happened after long-term land leases were legalized on Indian land, making commercial development there possible and causing the value of that The post Section 14 survivors seek millions in compensation from city of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Project will resurface a portion of Menifee Road, add median
The Menifee City Council recently approved a resurfacing project for a stretch of Menifee Road. The project will consist of header grind with an asphalt overlay, according to city documents. It would also construct a raised median from Newport Road north to Diamond Road (Fire Station 76 entrance). In addition,...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!
Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February
Construction is underway on Cook Street to make the road smoother and prevent potholes from forming as part of the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project. Construction trucks have already started tearing up the asphalt on Cook Street. Andy Ramirez, the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Palm Desert said The post Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February appeared first on KESQ.
californiaglobe.com
Department of Interior To Give $250 Million In Funding For Salton Sea Restoration Efforts
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Monday that they will provide $250 million in funding to help reduce health risks and increase aquatic restoration efforts at the Salton Sea in Southern California. Since being formed over 100 years ago, the inland Salton Sea, located in Riverside County and Imperial...
thepalmspringspost.com
Carne asada crackdown? City looks to regulate pop-up food stands setting up on sidewalks, street corners
Acting on concerns expressed by some in the business community, the Palm Springs City Council will consider moves to begin regulating street food vendors at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. A revised food truck ordinance could follow. At issue: Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg said Tuesday the...
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
theeagle1069.com
Work Continues On SR-111 In Palm Springs…Which Includes East Palm Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino and North Palm Canyon Drive
Caltrans continues work on a $5.5 million project to construct and upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards (Americans with Disabilities Act) and modify signal and lighting systems on State Route 111 Palm Springs. Weather permitting. Crews continue paving and constructing ADA curb ramps and modifying signals and lighting systems at...
