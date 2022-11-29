Council wants clarity on who is behind rise in street vendors before moving ahead on regulations

SALARY RANGE: $193,644 – $259,860 Annually. Reporting to the City Manager, the Fire Chief plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities and operations of the Fire Department, including the community fire protection system, fire suppression, prevention, emergency operations, and emergency medical response. In addition, this position coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager. The Palm Springs Fire Department currently has five fire stations that protect 96 square miles with an overall staff of 90 FTEs. Palm Springs Firefighter’s responded to 12,032 calls for service in 2021.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO