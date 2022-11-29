Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Glasgow man faces additional charges after officers serve warrant
GLASGOW — A man was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his East Leech Avenue home. Officers arrived and made contact with Raymon D. Ingram, 57, of Glasgow, and attempted to place him in custody. He had an active warrant for harassing communications, second-degree stalking and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to an arrest citation.
wnky.com
Bowling Green teen among 2 charged in death of Nashville gas station employee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two 15-year-olds are facing a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a Nashville Kwik Sak employee. According to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Davis of Franklin, Kentucky and Demarcus Boyd of Bowling Green entered the gas station on 4890 Lebanon Pike Monday just after 4 p.m.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
14news.com
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died after police say he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.
whopam.com
Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Game Exchange burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary over the weekend at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police arrested 49-year old George Ford of Hopkinsville Tuesday and charged him with burglary in the third-degree, alleging he broke the front glass out of the store, went inside and stole a watch and a cell phone.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon
A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
wnky.com
KSP investigating accident in Barren County; 1 confirmed dead
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says one person has died in a two-vehicle accident in Barren County. Priddy confirmed the fatal accident happened at North Jackson Highway and Goodnight-Hiseville Road. A detour is in place using Goodnight Road. The area is estimated to be...
Two Kentucky teens charged with murder of Kwik Sak employee
A Kwik Sak clerk is shot and killed on the job. It happened last night in Hermitage, and now two people are being questioned in the case.
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
carthagecourier.com
Carthage resident arrested following pursuit
A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges. Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.
wnky.com
Police search for driver in hit-and-run of elderly man in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Police in Franklin are searching for a driver after they say a truck hit an elderly male walking home. The Franklin Police Department says the incident happened late Friday night before 10 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Railroad Street. Police say a...
WBKO
Glasgow Police works with local church to hand out $100 during traffic stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s usually not smiles when getting pulled over, but Glasgow Police have flipped the script. Rather than giving tickets, officers gave out envelopes with $100 cash. This is the sixth year Glasgow Police has teamed up with River Lake church to hand out money...
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
