ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcluradio.com

Glasgow man faces additional charges after officers serve warrant

GLASGOW — A man was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his East Leech Avenue home. Officers arrived and made contact with Raymon D. Ingram, 57, of Glasgow, and attempted to place him in custody. He had an active warrant for harassing communications, second-degree stalking and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died after police say he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.
BEAVER DAM, KY
whopam.com

Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Arrest made in Game Exchange burglary

An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary over the weekend at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police arrested 49-year old George Ford of Hopkinsville Tuesday and charged him with burglary in the third-degree, alleging he broke the front glass out of the store, went inside and stole a watch and a cell phone.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon

A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP investigating accident in Barren County; 1 confirmed dead

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says one person has died in a two-vehicle accident in Barren County. Priddy confirmed the fatal accident happened at North Jackson Highway and Goodnight-Hiseville Road. A detour is in place using Goodnight Road. The area is estimated to be...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
carthagecourier.com

Carthage resident arrested following pursuit

A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges. Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.
CARTHAGE, TN
wnky.com

Police search for driver in hit-and-run of elderly man in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Police in Franklin are searching for a driver after they say a truck hit an elderly male walking home. The Franklin Police Department says the incident happened late Friday night before 10 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Railroad Street. Police say a...
FRANKLIN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy