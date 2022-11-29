Read full article on original website
Jonathan Shell Files For Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture
Fifth-generation Kentucky farmer and former Kentucky State House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell officially filed Tuesday for the Republican nomination for Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture. “I became a conservative riding in my grandad’s truck on our farm in Lancaster. Since then, I’ve lived our conservative Kentucky values, just like thousands of...
Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing
Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
