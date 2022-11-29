Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.

