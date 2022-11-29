ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD: 1 person hurt in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person has been hurt in a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Wednesday. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Weyler Avenue is near Oleanda off Taylor Boulevard. When police arrived, they said they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2nd suspect arrested in murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
NEW PEKIN, IN
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville

A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MISSING | Louisville police asking for public's help to find 45-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks. According to a news release, Takieo Thomas was last seen on Nov. 6, in the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard, near the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

