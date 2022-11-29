Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
wdrb.com
Police say argument over car keys led to man's murder in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000. On...
LMPD: 1 person hurt in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person has been hurt in a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Wednesday. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Weyler Avenue is near Oleanda off Taylor Boulevard. When police arrived, they said they found a...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested for Jacobs neighborhood murder will need $500,000 to get out of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of taking part in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood earlier this year appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. Rickenya Wilson, 25, faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf for her initial court appearance Wednesday morning,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville day care employee indicted, accused of criminally abusing 10 kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children. Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
wdrb.com
2nd suspect arrested in murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion...
wdrb.com
Police searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins in Vine Grove
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove. The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
WLKY.com
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
k105.com
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts. The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton,...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
wdrb.com
'Disheartening' | Officials investigating after shelter at Iroquois Park burned over holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces. The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
wdrb.com
MISSING | Louisville police asking for public's help to find 45-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks. According to a news release, Takieo Thomas was last seen on Nov. 6, in the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard, near the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
