Temple, TX

KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor

The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
WacoTrib.com

Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Waco experiences overall decrease in crime rate: report

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As we enter the last month of 2022, both violent and non-violent crime appears to be down in Waco, according to a new report. Overall, the crime rate in Waco has decreased by 4 percent, according to September’s report. Violent crime is down by 5 percent and non-violent crime is down by 3 percent.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Police are looking for two men in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Robinson Police Department, is looking for two young men in connection with thefts of vehicles and firearms. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says 19-year-old Patrick Lucas is a suspect...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
KILLEEN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Waco Woman Charged With Deadly Arson

Rosalind Rena Hill, 65, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony arson in an April 2015 incident. She threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker and lit her on fire. A court sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison after serving more than seven years. Walker, then 45, was burned over 40 percent of her body and died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody

One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
WACO, TX

