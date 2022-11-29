Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWTX
Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
Belton Police: Woman found dead in home, person of interest questioned
BELTON, Texas — An unidentified 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday afternoon, according to the Belton Police Department. The woman's body was found in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue. Police visited the home around 1 p.m. to make a welfare check. The woman's employer...
baylorlariat.com
Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor
The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
WacoTrib.com
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
KWTX
City of Waco experiences overall decrease in crime rate: report
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As we enter the last month of 2022, both violent and non-violent crime appears to be down in Waco, according to a new report. Overall, the crime rate in Waco has decreased by 4 percent, according to September’s report. Violent crime is down by 5 percent and non-violent crime is down by 3 percent.
fox44news.com
Police are looking for two men in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Robinson Police Department, is looking for two young men in connection with thefts of vehicles and firearms. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says 19-year-old Patrick Lucas is a suspect...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
Waco police seeking public's help to find men suspected in vehicle, gun thefts
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department issued a call out Thursday in hopes of finding two men suspected in a series of vehicle and firearm thefts. Patrick Lucas, 19, and Paul Williams III, 19, targeted small parking lots at apartment complexes, hotels and in the area around Baylor University, according to police.
Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?
Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
easttexasradio.com
Waco Woman Charged With Deadly Arson
Rosalind Rena Hill, 65, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony arson in an April 2015 incident. She threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker and lit her on fire. A court sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison after serving more than seven years. Walker, then 45, was burned over 40 percent of her body and died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
KWTX
Three years after Temple officer killed Michael Dean, community members continue advocating for change
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago today, on December 2, 2019, an unarmed Temple man, Michael Dean, was shot and killed by a police officer for allegedly speeding. Dean, a father of three, had just picked up a birthday cake for his daughter, and it sat in the passenger seat.
KWTX
Coryell County inmate is the Texas DPS featured fugitive for December
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan, already a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is now the Texas Department of Public Safety’s December’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information that leads to Hogan’s arrest has been increased to $6,000 for the month of...
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody
One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
KWTX
Belton police interviewing person of interest after woman’s body found inside home during welfare check
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found on her property in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police officers conducting a welfare check at the home at around 1 p.m. found...
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
