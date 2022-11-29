Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leaderThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Shop the Columbus Gift Guide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Tis the gift-giving season while creating memorable moments with friends and family over the holiday. Have you made your list and checked it twice? Shop locally using the Columbus Gift Guide. The boutique district in downtown Columbus, Ohio is known as an incredible shopping destination...
WSYX ABC6
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
WSYX ABC6
Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
WSYX ABC6
The Butterfly Guild of National Children's Hospital announces spring showcase theme
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For its 65th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital is pleased to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sound of Music will take place on March 3, 4 & 5, 2023 at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre located at 34 W. Broad St. This family-friendly, Broadway-quality production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of its kind in central Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus library bringing back Winter Reading Challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is bringing back its Winter Reading Challenge for its fifth year. As part of the challenge, students can earn prizes by just reading over winter break. With the challenge, the library hopes to keep reading skills strong while students are out of school over the holidays.
WSYX ABC6
Voice of Kermit the Frog to meet fans during GalaxyCon at the Columbus Convention Center
Bring on the fandom! Celebrities, voice actors, comic book creators, cosplayers, wrestlers, and more will head to Columbus for GalaxyCon. Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), William Shatner (Star Trek), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Charles Martinet (the voice of Super Mario Bros.), Tom Welling (Smallville), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Steve Whitmire (the voice and puppeteer of Kermit the Frog and Sesame Street’s Ernie) are a few of the 100+ fandom guests set to meet fans December 2nd through December 4th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
WSYX ABC6
The Killers set to perform in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Killers are coming to Columbus next year!. The band will be performing its Imploding the Mirage Tour at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. Their first album, Hot Fuss, was released in 2004. The album contained the singles “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told...
WSYX ABC6
Guardians for Good: Annual event honors the good in local communities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Guardians for Good is a celebration of HelpLine of Delaware County that highlights local members of the community who support and connect others through service and volunteerism. ABC 6 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick helped host the annual event and were named two of...
WSYX ABC6
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus to install community safety cameras next month at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors who live in a Hilltop apartment complex are again asking for more layers of protection after a 13-year-old old girl was wounded over the weekend when a bullet is fired into her apartment while her family slept. "I am very grateful. I Thank god...
WSYX ABC6
Newark firefighters faced extreme flames, smoke during life-saving rescue of woman
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Newark firefighters shared their story of how they were able to save a woman last week from her burning home facing extremely heavy smoke. "There was zero visibility in the house," said Newark Firefighter Aaron Berkley. "It's hot. Your face mask fogs up. It's very disorienting."
WSYX ABC6
'Light Up A Life' hospice tree unveiled by Franklin County commissioners, health officials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hospice "Light Up A Life" tree was unveiled Monday by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Mount Carmel and OhioHealth hospice and palliative care organizations joined the commissioners in the almost 30-year tradition. The tree is lit in memory of friends and loved ones...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
WSYX ABC6
Cyber Monday Deals: What to buy and what to avoid
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cyber Monday is here and shoppers can find seemingly endless online deals on clothing, electronics, and more. ABC 6 is on your side with the below guide to help you determine what to buy and whether or not a deal is really a good one.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Roller-coaster week continues with chilly conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a morning! That cold front made some huge changes around here! Our roller coaster week continues with a cold day Thursday, then a warm-up into the weekend, with more rain on the way. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: clearing and cold, wind chills in the teens, low...
WSYX ABC6
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
Comments / 0