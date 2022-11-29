Bring on the fandom! Celebrities, voice actors, comic book creators, cosplayers, wrestlers, and more will head to Columbus for GalaxyCon. Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), William Shatner (Star Trek), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Charles Martinet (the voice of Super Mario Bros.), Tom Welling (Smallville), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Steve Whitmire (the voice and puppeteer of Kermit the Frog and Sesame Street’s Ernie) are a few of the 100+ fandom guests set to meet fans December 2nd through December 4th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO