Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Shop the Columbus Gift Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Tis the gift-giving season while creating memorable moments with friends and family over the holiday. Have you made your list and checked it twice? Shop locally using the Columbus Gift Guide. The boutique district in downtown Columbus, Ohio is known as an incredible shopping destination...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Butterfly Guild of National Children's Hospital announces spring showcase theme

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For its 65th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital is pleased to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sound of Music will take place on March 3, 4 & 5, 2023 at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre located at 34 W. Broad St. This family-friendly, Broadway-quality production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of its kind in central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus library bringing back Winter Reading Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is bringing back its Winter Reading Challenge for its fifth year. As part of the challenge, students can earn prizes by just reading over winter break. With the challenge, the library hopes to keep reading skills strong while students are out of school over the holidays.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Voice of Kermit the Frog to meet fans during GalaxyCon at the Columbus Convention Center

Bring on the fandom! Celebrities, voice actors, comic book creators, cosplayers, wrestlers, and more will head to Columbus for GalaxyCon. Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), William Shatner (Star Trek), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Charles Martinet (the voice of Super Mario Bros.), Tom Welling (Smallville), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Steve Whitmire (the voice and puppeteer of Kermit the Frog and Sesame Street’s Ernie) are a few of the 100+ fandom guests set to meet fans December 2nd through December 4th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Killers set to perform in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Killers are coming to Columbus next year!. The band will be performing its Imploding the Mirage Tour at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. Their first album, Hot Fuss, was released in 2004. The album contained the singles “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Cyber Monday Deals: What to buy and what to avoid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cyber Monday is here and shoppers can find seemingly endless online deals on clothing, electronics, and more. ABC 6 is on your side with the below guide to help you determine what to buy and whether or not a deal is really a good one.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH

