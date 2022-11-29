ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles stops concert and asks fans to step back preventing crowd crush

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3Uls_0jQnfRwf00

Harry Styles brought his Columbia concert to a halt after eight fans fainted during the gig in Bogota .

This video shows the pop star asking his audience to all take a step away from the stage, beginning at the back, to stop crowd-crushing.

After hearing fans say they’re “suffocating,” Styles said: “I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.

“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm.”

