Harry Styles stops concert and asks fans to step back preventing crowd crush
Harry Styles brought his Columbia concert to a halt after eight fans fainted during the gig in Bogota .
This video shows the pop star asking his audience to all take a step away from the stage, beginning at the back, to stop crowd-crushing.
After hearing fans say they’re “suffocating,” Styles said: “I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.
“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm.”
