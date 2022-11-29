ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School

Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character.Photo byThe Haverford School. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
HAVERFORD, PA
DELCO.Today

CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service

Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service.Photo byCCRES. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success

Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

PLCB: Here in Delaware County, We Do Love Our Whiskey

Delaware County seems to prefer whiskey as it ranked sixth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. It spent $96,567,670, or 3.95 percent of the state’s total liquor sales. That’s actually...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Keep Businesses Safe With Cybersecurity Services

In today’s world of online business, security has become increasingly important. While you may think that hackers only target large corporations, the opposite is also true. As technology has evolved, it’s become evident that many small businesses are not equipped to handle cybercrime when it knocks. Ransomware is a multi-billion dollar industry, largely in part to attacks on unprotected small businesses.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Stressful Airports? Philly Made the List, Study Finds

Flying is stressful even for experienced passengers, and airports apparently contribute to that stress, even in Philadelphia, writes Claudia Dimuro for Penn Live. According to a new study by the Hawaiian Islands, Philadelphia International Airport has been deemed Pennsylvania’s top anxiety-inducing airport. About 57 percent of airport reviews in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy