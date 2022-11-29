Read full article on original website
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Aftershock Film Focusing on Black Maternal Health Crisis Screened Dec. 2 at Widener University
The Foundation for Delaware County, in partnership with Baby’s 1st Project partners, announces a screening of the documentary, Aftershock, Friday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 PM at Widener University.
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian
Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
Villanova Girl Recalls ‘Nutcracker’ Ballet Experience
Radnor High School junior Lauren Meyer performed in five shows of “The Nutcracker” ballet recently alongside professionals from the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society, reports the CBS 3 staff for CBS 3. The ballet company has put on the show annually for over 30 years. Meyer, 16, of...
Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School
Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character.Photo byThe Haverford School. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service
Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service.Photo byCCRES. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
Broomall Winemaker Vino Bambino Offers Wine Blending Experience
Two long-time friends started Vino Bambino in Broomall, turning a wine-making hobby over the years into a unique wine-producing, wine-blending business, writes Greta Phillips for 6abc.
It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success
Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
Teaching and Saving the Lenape Language at Swarthmore College
Teaching the Lenape language is Shelley DePaul’s calling, with repercussions that reach beyond the classroom, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. DePaul was teaching the course at the Swarthmore College campus. These days her course has expanded online, on Zoom. Lenape is the language of her ancestors and it is...
Eden Cemetery Restoring Identities of Those With Untold Legacies
Hakeem Thomas Sr., superintendent of Eden Cemetery in Collingdale, Pa., poses by the headstone of Negro Leagues pitcher Daniel McClellan.Photo byBrian Seltzer/KYW Podcasts. The Negro League Baseball Grave Marker Project at Eden Cemetery is giving recognition to those who have received none, writes Brian Seltzer for KYW Podcasts.
#3 Pirate at Jersey Shore Attraction Once Greeted Visitors at Playtown Park in Springfield
A massive fiberglass pirate at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City, N.J., once greeted visitors at Playtown Park on Baltimore Pike in Springfield, writes Tom Gralish for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pirate is one of the many optional modifications of the Paul Bunyan figures that became popular in the...
PJ Whelihan’s Now Open in Lawrence Park Shopping Center
The ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 28 at the new P.J. Whelihan's Pub in the Lawrence Park Shopping CenterPhoto byPJW Restaurant Group. PJ Whelihan’s officially opened Nov. 28 in the newly-renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall following a ribbon cutting.
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Giant holds 30 percent of the grocery store market share while ShopRite has a 26.6 percent share in the eight county area, according...
PLCB: Here in Delaware County, We Do Love Our Whiskey
Delaware County seems to prefer whiskey as it ranked sixth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. It spent $96,567,670, or 3.95 percent of the state’s total liquor sales. That’s actually...
Thankful for Teachers? Nominate a Local Teacher for the Citadel Heart of Learning Award
Now through Jan. 15, Citadel Credit Union is accepting nominations for its prestigious teaching excellence award, the Citadel Heart of Learning Award. If you know a teacher who goes above and beyond the call of duty and truly makes a difference in the lives of students, please submit a nomination.
Delaware County Residents Use Different Strategies to Fight Inflation
Darby resident Paula Brown with her planter box gardenPhoto byKathleen E. Carey, Daily Times. Try growing your own vegetables, buying in bulk, or distributing the burden throughout the family. That’s what’s worked for Darby resident Paula Brown and her family, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Keep Businesses Safe With Cybersecurity Services
In today’s world of online business, security has become increasingly important. While you may think that hackers only target large corporations, the opposite is also true. As technology has evolved, it’s become evident that many small businesses are not equipped to handle cybercrime when it knocks. Ransomware is a multi-billion dollar industry, largely in part to attacks on unprotected small businesses.
Stressful Airports? Philly Made the List, Study Finds
Flying is stressful even for experienced passengers, and airports apparently contribute to that stress, even in Philadelphia, writes Claudia Dimuro for Penn Live. According to a new study by the Hawaiian Islands, Philadelphia International Airport has been deemed Pennsylvania’s top anxiety-inducing airport. About 57 percent of airport reviews in...
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, created Malvern Road Marshmallows after she found some comfort from what was going on around her during the pandemic, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. Her gourmet marshmallows turned out to be a hit with her family, and she realized she could make...
Delaware County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
