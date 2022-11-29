ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornish, ME

WGAL

Security guard wounded in Lancaster shooting that killed one

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting at the 'Prince of Subs' Bar and Restaurant on S. Prince Street that left one man dead and another wounded. Police have not identified the wounded man, but security guard Chris Johnson says he was...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in Columbia, Lancaster County on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two victims. The first victim had first aid rendered and was transported to an area hospital.
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

York City neighborhood becomes target of burglaries

YORK, Pa. — A York City neighborhood is being targeted by a string of burglaries. The burglaries started before Thanksgiving in the southwest side of York. Police believe three burglaries and one attempted burglary are the work of one person. Police say a doorbell camera captured the suspect outside...
YORK, PA
Q97.9

Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WELLS, ME
abc27.com

Harrisburg man arrested after taking kids, fighting officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking two children, according to a police report. On the morning of Nov. 28, Harrisburg Police say a woman claimed she was involved in a domestic assault and that Keion Griffin left the area with her two children.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store

CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
LANCASTER, PA
Q97.9

Q97.9

