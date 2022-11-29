A man supposedly choked and bit his now ex-girlfriend on his way into a Sheetz and then got into a fight at the self-checkout, police in Pennsylvania say. The Middlesex Township police were called "for an active physical domestic" at the Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 11:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO