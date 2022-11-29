Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
WGAL
Security guard wounded in Lancaster shooting that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting at the 'Prince of Subs' Bar and Restaurant on S. Prince Street that left one man dead and another wounded. Police have not identified the wounded man, but security guard Chris Johnson says he was...
Man Injures Hospital Staff During Assault In Central Pennsylvania, Authorities Say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attack hospital staff in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Clem Denton Wagaman Jr. of Boiling Springs was charged following the assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located at 503 North 21st Street, Camp Hill Nov. 23, at 11:32 a.m., according to the East Pennsboro Township police.
WGAL
Police investigating several reports of pickpockets at Lebanon County Walmart
NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have received several reports of people getting their pockets picked at a Lebanon County Walmart. North Londonderry Township police reported several incidents on their Facebook page. "On November 29th, at 11 a.m., a victim called police and reported her wallet stolen. A man...
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
WGAL
2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police. The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along...
abc27.com
Man allegedly strangled, bit ex-girlfriend at Cumberland County Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Sheetz located on Harrisburg Pike after reports of an active physical domestic involving Clifford Roy McKelvey and a woman. According to police, when they arrived on the scene McKelvey was at the self-checkout allegedly shouting at a...
Victim’s friend drew gun first, but Harrisburg men shot first: DA
Two Harrisburg men have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after one of them shot a Houston truck driver in the head after the victim’s friend pulled a gun on them last year. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson, both 30, followed, shot and killed Christopher Hill, 26, after an argument...
Axe-Wielding Masked Ex-Con Attempts To Break Into Ephrata Home: Police
Just days before Halloween a tenant in Ephrata experienced something seemingly out of a horror movie as their screams were the only thing that helped stop the masked former convict who was using an axe to attempt to break into their apartment, authorities announced on Nov. 28. Keron Diwilliams Shockley,...
Probationer Bites Now Ex-Girlfriend At Central Pennsylvania Sheetz: Police
A man supposedly choked and bit his now ex-girlfriend on his way into a Sheetz and then got into a fight at the self-checkout, police in Pennsylvania say. The Middlesex Township police were called "for an active physical domestic" at the Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 11:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day.
abc27.com
One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in Columbia, Lancaster County on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two victims. The first victim had first aid rendered and was transported to an area hospital.
WGAL
York City neighborhood becomes target of burglaries
YORK, Pa. — A York City neighborhood is being targeted by a string of burglaries. The burglaries started before Thanksgiving in the southwest side of York. Police believe three burglaries and one attempted burglary are the work of one person. Police say a doorbell camera captured the suspect outside...
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man arrested after taking kids, fighting officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking two children, according to a police report. On the morning of Nov. 28, Harrisburg Police say a woman claimed she was involved in a domestic assault and that Keion Griffin left the area with her two children.
abc27.com
Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
Stray Bullet Injures 11-Year-Old Girl In Berks County Clubhouse: Police
An 11-year-old Berks County girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after authorities say she was struck by a stray bullet. Police in Exeter Township were called to the clubhouse at Laurel Springs housing development on East Neversink Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.
WGAL
Shots fired on Thanksgiving outside East Hempfield Township restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, are investigating after they said shots were fired outside a restaurant early Thanksgiving morning. Police said they were called to Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue for a report of shots fired around 3:44...
abc27.com
Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store
CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
WGAL
Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6