True healthcare transformation is happening, and we are lucky to partner with our clients on it daily. Methodist Health System has transformed clinically, financially and operationally through continual compliance, and are generating impressive results in terms of reporting issues and getting proactive about patient safety. To Methodist Health System, patient-ready means every system in the hospital is working correctly from the moment a patient walks through the door to ensure outstanding clinical care, impeccable service delivery and a reliably safe encounter. Although continuous compliance helps to create this quality environment, Methodist executives drive a culture focused on patients, led by compliance. When a nurse starts an IV, the patient notices it. It is a bit painful, slightly annoying and signals the beginning of a clinical process that means more discomfort, fear and risk. But although the patient may not realize it, the health system’s process to prepare for this patient started months before the patient ever stepped foot into the building. Six months earlier, the purchasing and contracting process ensured the appropriate and best catheter and equipment were bought and stocked in the right place to support patient volume, reimagined due to COVID supply chain challenges. Four months ago, an experienced nurse was hired and educated on internal systems, policies and procedures.

1 DAY AGO