beckershospitalreview.com
Real Healthcare Transformation, Focused on Patients
True healthcare transformation is happening, and we are lucky to partner with our clients on it daily. Methodist Health System has transformed clinically, financially and operationally through continual compliance, and are generating impressive results in terms of reporting issues and getting proactive about patient safety. To Methodist Health System, patient-ready means every system in the hospital is working correctly from the moment a patient walks through the door to ensure outstanding clinical care, impeccable service delivery and a reliably safe encounter. Although continuous compliance helps to create this quality environment, Methodist executives drive a culture focused on patients, led by compliance. When a nurse starts an IV, the patient notices it. It is a bit painful, slightly annoying and signals the beginning of a clinical process that means more discomfort, fear and risk. But although the patient may not realize it, the health system’s process to prepare for this patient started months before the patient ever stepped foot into the building. Six months earlier, the purchasing and contracting process ensured the appropriate and best catheter and equipment were bought and stocked in the right place to support patient volume, reimagined due to COVID supply chain challenges. Four months ago, an experienced nurse was hired and educated on internal systems, policies and procedures.
beckershospitalreview.com
University of Pennsylvania Health System names chief nurse executive
The University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia has tapped James Ballinghoff, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nurse executive, effective Dec. 1. Dr. Ballinghoff has served as the CNO and associate executive director at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center — the health system's level I trauma center — since 2012 and will maintain his role there while taking on the systemwide role at UPHS.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Physicians should complete competency assessments as they age
Given the crucial nature of their work, Sandeep Jauhar, MD, PhD, believes physicians should undergo periodic competency assessments after age 65. In a Nov. 28 opinion piece for The New York Times, Dr. Jauhar, a cardiologist at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, contends that while a mandatory retirement age would be "crude and unfair," mandating periodic competency assessments every two or three years for older physicians could be a good approach to prevent those who may be developing significant cognitive impairment from making critical decisions about patient care.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic expands global network of in-country representatives
Cleveland Clinic now has five new in-country representatives to assist patients worldwide with their care journey, including help with questions and appointment scheduling. The new representatives — trained local citizens who can connect patients with Cleveland Clinic care — are in Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, according to a Nov. 29 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems hiring post-acute talent
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Legacy Healthcare, based in Skokie, Ill., is seeking a RN post-acute manager in Schaumburg. New York...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai reports $241M loss amid investment pressures
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, which operates six hospitals and a medical school in the city and surrounding area, reported a net loss of $241 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30 even as its operating income was positive. While the group revealed an excess of operating...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 screenings upon hospital entry offer few benefits, Yale study finds
Screening all patients, visitors and healthcare workers for COVID-19 upon entrance to Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital offered limited infection control benefits amid the pandemic, according to a study published Nov. 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Yale researchers analyzed data on 951,033 COVID-19 screenings performed at the academic medical center...
beckershospitalreview.com
Most physicians question NPs' care decisions, survey finds
Nearly 80 percent of physicians say they occasionally or regularly question a nurse practitioner's treatment decisions, according to Medscape's Evolving Scope of Practice Report published Nov. 29. For the report, Medscape surveyed 750 professionally active U.S. physicians in more than 28 specialties between June 6 and Aug. 9. Five survey...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems, including Nicklaus Children's Health System, that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System selected Ensemble on Nov. 2 to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said it is working to rebound from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Acute virtual care company adds 4 executives to team
AvaSure, an acute virtual care and patient monitoring company, has named four C-suite executives to its team. The four new executives, according to a Nov. 29 AvaSure news release provided to Becker's:. CFO: John Vaillancourt. Chief marketing officer: David Roth. Chief people officer: Chris Kocsis. Chief product officer: Jacob Hansen.
beckershospitalreview.com
What physicians think of health system rebrands
When hospitals and health systems rebrand, it's not just the signage and stationery that need to be changed. Physicians and other providers also have to get used to having new names and, in some cases, new employers. So how have physicians adjusted to recent rebrands? It often depended on how...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
What Does a Cardiologist Do for Diabetes?
Along with your primary care provider and possibly an endocrinologist, another type of doctor that you might have on your diabetes health care team is a cardiologist. You might wonder why or how a cardiologist is connected to diabetes. If you’re curious to find out, keep reading!. What is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Forbes' '30 Under 30' list honors rising stars in healthcare
Forbes on Nov. 29 released its annual "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals in 20 categories, including healthcare. For the list, the magazine collaborated with multiple judges, including Victor Lopez-Carmen, a medical student who founded a program for Indigenous students interested in healthcare at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital; Michelle Davey, co-founder and CEO of telehealth company Wheel; Hemant Taneja, a managing partner at General Catalyst; and Helen Sabzevari, PhD, president and CEO of Precigen, a biopharmaceutical company.
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospital board begins new session by agreeing to review COVID-19 protocols
The board for one of Florida's largest public health systems plans to investigate Sarasota Memorial Hospital's protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Nov. 30. A spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that the nine-member board overseeing the hospital voted to refer concerns to the board quality committee, with the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals, health systems see mergers as path to survival
Since 2005, 183 rural hospitals across 36 states have closed, leaving many people in those communities without timely access to essential medical services and often leading to a decline in the number of healthcare providers in those counties. This year alone, 19 hospitals have closed or filed for bankruptcy due...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Healthcare workers deserve to pursue mental care 'without fear of losing their license'
To support the mental health and well-being of healthcare workers, states must ensure intrusive mental health questions are not part of licensure and credentialing applications, experts argue in an article published Nov. 29 by U.S. News & World Report. The article is written by Corey Feist, co-founder of the Dr....
beckershospitalreview.com
Researchers use mRNA technology for potential universal flu vaccine
Penn Medicine researchers are targeting a "cornucopia of antigens" with mRNA-based technology to develop a universal flu vaccine, and human clinical trials for the 20-subtype candidate are in the works. The multivalent vaccine employs mRNA technology, which sped up the development and use of the first COVID-19 vaccines. The flu...
beckershospitalreview.com
Low-income patients lose access to diverse specialists in wake of Wellstar AMC closure
Seventy-three percent of physicians at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center were non-white. And when the hospital closed Nov. 1, it displaced those clinicians — leaving a hole in a community that was working toward healthcare representation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Nov. 29. Wellstar's decision to shut down the safety net...
