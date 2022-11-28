Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospital board begins new session by agreeing to review COVID-19 protocols
The board for one of Florida's largest public health systems plans to investigate Sarasota Memorial Hospital's protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Nov. 30. A spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that the nine-member board overseeing the hospital voted to refer concerns to the board quality committee, with the...
Largest US medical school to open campus in Florida
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, the nation's largest medical school, has partnered with Jacksonville (Fla.) University to open northeast Florida's first four-year medical school. LECOM at Jacksonville University is slated to welcome its inaugural class of about 75 students to its DO program in 2026, according to a Nov....
4 nurses making headlines on and off the job
Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Nov. 9:. Carla Hardy, an elementary school nurse in Georgia, stepped in when a parent visiting campus had a vein that was bleeding profusely. Ms. Hardy kept the individual from bleeding out until paramedics arrived, ABC affiliate WSBTV reported Nov. 29.
Hospitals, health systems see mergers as path to survival
Since 2005, 183 rural hospitals across 36 states have closed, leaving many people in those communities without timely access to essential medical services and often leading to a decline in the number of healthcare providers in those counties. This year alone, 19 hospitals have closed or filed for bankruptcy due...
10 hospital and health system merger and acquisition updates from November
The following are hospital and health system deals that were announced, completed or canceled in the month of November:. Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, plans to acquire physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford...
6 health systems launching nursing programs
Several colleges and universities recently have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages nationwide. Here are six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Note: This list is not exhaustive. To add a program to this list, please email m.taylor@beckershealthcare.com. UMass Chan...
8 health systems switching to a new EHR system
Here are eight health systems that went live or announced plans to go live with a new EHR system in November:. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has chosen Meditech as its preferred EHR provider. Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system. Mackinac Straits Health System...
8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From MetroHealth's fired CEO suing over alleged open meetings law violations, to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs settling disability discrimination violations, here are eight hospital lawsuits and settlements Becker's has reported on since Nov. 8:. 1. Fired CEO sues MetroHealth over alleged open meetings law violations. Akram Boutros, MD, who...
Patient dies after defibrillator fire at Tennessee hospital
Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center is reviewing a Nov. 24 incident in which a fire erupted as staff members were using a defibrillator on a patient who later died, ABC affiliate WKRN reported Nov. 28. Staff members were using the defibrillator in an attempt to revive the patient, Bobby...
Billings Clinic CFO to step down
Priscilla Needham will step down as CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic, according to a statement shared with Becker's on Nov. 29. The health system said Ms. Needham will step down from the role Dec. 14. She has accepted a new position as CFO of Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare to be closer to family.
Florida hospital CEO shot by husband in murder-suicide, police say
The Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital community is grieving the loss of CEO Maria Cristina Jimenez, who was found dead Nov. 23 at her home in what authorities have called a murder-suicide. Police say Ms. Jimenez, 61, was shot to death by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, 62, who then took his...
