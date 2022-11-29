Read full article on original website
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow man faces additional charges after officers serve warrant
GLASGOW — A man was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his East Leech Avenue home. Officers arrived and made contact with Raymon D. Ingram, 57, of Glasgow, and attempted to place him in custody. He had an active warrant for harassing communications, second-degree stalking and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to an arrest citation.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
k105.com
Woman injured in collision on South Main St. in Leitchfield
A woman has been injured in a major collision on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Bart Glenn, Missy Skaggs and Bryan Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Main Street. Upon arriving...
wcluradio.com
Single-vehicle crash in Metcalfe County kills one
SUMMER SHADE — A man died in Metcalfe County Saturday after his vehicle crashed along Highway 90. Kentucky State Police troopers from Post 15 in Columbia responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. A vehicle was at rest in a private drive. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed...
wcluradio.com
Hart County man dies in accident involving large tree limb
DEFRIES, Ky. — A Hart County man died Sunday afternoon after a tree limb fell on him. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near 480 Swamp Hollow Road in the Defries community around 5 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a large tree limb had fallen onto a farming tractor.
Wave 3
Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested. Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Police began pursuing Greenwell on...
wcluradio.com
Alleged burglar arrested outside bar after vehicle break-ins
GLASGOW — Police arrested a man last week after they allege he broke into several vehicles near Bush’s Saloon. Officers responded in reference to a complaint about gunshots in the area of Bush’s Saloon and Columbia Avenue. They arrived to find a man in the parking lot.
wnky.com
KSP investigating accident in Barren County; 1 confirmed dead
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says one person has died in a two-vehicle accident in Barren County. Priddy confirmed the fatal accident happened at North Jackson Highway and Goodnight-Hiseville Road. A detour is in place using Goodnight Road. The area is estimated to be...
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
wevv.com
Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton. The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before...
wnky.com
Police search for driver in hit-and-run of elderly man in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Police in Franklin are searching for a driver after they say a truck hit an elderly male walking home. The Franklin Police Department says the incident happened late Friday night before 10 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Railroad Street. Police say a...
Two Kentucky teens charged with murder of Kwik Sak employee
A Kwik Sak clerk is shot and killed on the job. It happened last night in Hermitage, and now two people are being questioned in the case.
WBKO
Missing Bowling Green teen found
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been found, according to the Bowling Green Police Department. Vycktoria Dean, 15, was last seen in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve turtle neck, gray pajama pants with dog print, blue and white tie dye Crocs. She has hazel eyes, red hair (above ear length) and about 160 pounds.
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
WBKO
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is working an accident involving two semi trucks on northbound I-65. A passenger car also was involved in the wreck and rolled over multiple times. The accident is just north of the 38 mile marker on I-65. Expect traffic delays as the scene...
WBKO
Glasgow Police works with local church to hand out $100 during traffic stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s usually not smiles when getting pulled over, but Glasgow Police have flipped the script. Rather than giving tickets, officers gave out envelopes with $100 cash. This is the sixth year Glasgow Police has teamed up with River Lake church to hand out money...
