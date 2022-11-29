Read full article on original website
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
South African president awaits party decision on his fate
JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance...
Tech Layoffs Send Visa Holders on Frantic Search for Employment to Avoid Deportation
Tech layoffs spiked above 50,000 in November, according to the website Layoffs.fyi, as more big companies emphasized the need to slash costs. The surge in job cuts has left many visa holders scrambling to find work in order to stay in the U.S. Tech companies rely on temporary work visas...
Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum
This year has been a tough one for the world's worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the sorts of bad decisions that hubris-blinded autocrats find far easier to make than to unwind.
Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'
The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
OPEC+ to Consider Deeper Oil Output Cuts Ahead of Russia Sanctions and Proposed Price Cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
