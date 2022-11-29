Read full article on original website
The Witcher Remake: Unreal Engine 5, announcement, development and more
With The Witcher Remake, CD Projekt Red will present the classic PC RPG to a whole new audience, updating some of its systems along the way.
The Witcher 4 will launch before The Witcher remake, CDPR confirms
They say that patience is a virtue. With the news that The Witcher remake will be released after The Witcher 4, these fans will perhaps become the most meritorious of us all. Of course, persnickety comrades will point out that the next Witcher game is not to be titled The Witcher 4, but it's just a lot easier for journalists and news writers. And you know what we mean so simmer down. Additionally, CD Projekt Red stated that it would not be sharing "any specifics in terms or story, characters, mechanics, or plot details," but that it would be a "new saga." That seems to suggest that we won't be following Geralt and we've already got a replacement waiting in the wings.
The Witcher remake won't be out until sometime after The Witcher 4, and we have no idea when that will be
CD Projekt confirmed the timeline in its most recent financial call.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Kiwi's Coolness
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its anime debut around the world earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how cool Kiwi was! The Studio Trigger take on the massive Cyberpunk franchise tossed fans into a futuristic world full of characters with memorable designs. It wasn't a long series run by any means, but if reactions to the series since its premiere on Netflix have been any indication, the anime made quite a lot of waves with fans nonetheless. Even still, fans are holding out hope that there might even be more of it someday in the future.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
hypebeast.com
‘Sonic Frontiers’ Will Add New Modes, Story and Playable Characters in 2023
As revealed by Sega, the 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers indicates three updates for the year, which includes exciting new gaming modes, additional playable characters, and a story expansion. According to the Twitter announcement, the first update will introduce features such as Jukebox and Photo mode for players to...
Splinter Cell remake teases 'photorealistic' graphics
It looks like the upcoming Splinter Cell remake will see "highly detailed and photorealistic character models and textures" in the newest version of the game, elevating the original's visuals to a staggering level in comparison. Ubisoft's ambition with the remake is to "make sure the spirit of the early games...
Digital Trends
Get PS5 games for as little as $10 at Walmart for Black Friday
Gamers who are excited to take advantage of the enormous savings from this year’s Black Friday PlayStation deals don’t have to wait any longer, as retailers like Walmart have already starting rolling out their offers for the shopping holiday. Whether you’re planning to buy a PlayStation 5, a PlayStation 4, or any accessories and games for Sony’s gaming consoles, you can start browsing and availing yourself of the early Black Friday deals so you can beat the rush that’s expected to start right after Thanksgiving.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
Polygon
Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either
Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
TechSpot
The Witcher 3 next-gen update includes ray tracing, DLSS, photo mode, QoL improvements
Something to look forward to: CD Projekt Red promised to release a big update for hit title The Witcher 3 two years ago, as an upgrade for PC and current-gen consoles. The company has now provided final details on the expected features, including ray tracing and various quality-of-life improvements. The...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
Stunning Cyberpunk 2077 4K update overhauls every character
This Cyberpunk 2077 mod upscales all of the male and female NPC skin textures to squeaky 4K resolution - these characters might have more pores than I do at this point. Modder XilaMonstrr also offers upscaled eyes and brows, cyberware, makeup and tattoo textures for your hero, elevating the game to the level of realism that CD Projekt Red envisioned for their adaptation of the dystopian world. You might be interested in these 4K and 8K resolution mods for the environmental surface textures in the city, though running all of these mods simultaneously might require a PC blessed by Hephaestus himself. Or, alternatively, set up a gaming session in an ice cave. I'm sure that won't be a safety hazard and a half.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
TechRadar
Starship Troopers is the perfect setting for this new sci-fi co-op shooter
Excellent news, citizen: developer Offworld Industries has announced a brand new cooperative FPS based in the dystopian sci-fi setting of Starship Troopers, made famous by the 1997 cult-classic Paul Verhoeven film by the same name. Due to go into early access in 2023 for PC, Starship Troopers: Extermination promises a...
ComicBook
Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Heading to Xbox and PlayStation
Capcom is reportedly soon going to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in early 2023. Back in 2021, Capcom first released Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch before later bringing it to PC earlier this year. And since the game has been such a massive success for the Japanese video game publisher, it sounds like Rise is now destined to become available on all additional hardware in the near future.
