Win Taylor Swift Tickets! 12 Days Day 4

We have the most sought after tickets of 2023 and we want to gift a lucky listener a pair just in time for the holidays!. It’s the Lite 96.9 WFPG 12 Days of Christmas and we are “Enchanted” to giveaway a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, May 12th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

