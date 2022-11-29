ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Quectel Drives Digital Transformation of Energy Market to Help Resolve Global Energy Crisis

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8Emz_0jQnYYVv00

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today highlights its extensive range of IoT solutions that will drive digital transformation in today’s energy market, helping to counter the issues faced through today’s energy crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005119/en/

Quectel drives digital transformation of energy market to help resolve global energy crisis (Photo: Business Wire)

Smart metering, smart grids and smart home applications are all starting to use advanced technologies for insights and efficiencies in their sector, including cloud computing, edge computing and data and analytics. Automation, robotics, IoT, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and many other technologies are all also becoming increasingly critical to help accelerate deployments in this sector.

Smart meters, intelligent grids and cloud-based platforms will allow customers to pay only for what they use, while in the automotive world, indicators suggest that advanced driver assistance systems will enable a saving of 400,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, through efficiency gains per mile driven. Quectel’s broad portfolio of modules and antennas, alongside the recently launched connectivity service, means it is uniquely positioned to support these initiatives and others like them with effective wireless connectivity, providing the IoT solutions needed to help drive this digital transformation.

“The current energy crisis means we are seeing a meaningful need to manage our energy requirements, both from a supply and cost point of view,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Technologies that we’re seeing today, whether it’s smart metering, smart grids, automotive systems or smart charging posts are one such way that we can optimize our use of energy and alleviate some of these issues that we’re seeing across the world.”

The utilities sector is a natural fit for connected technologies and is already being fundamentally transformed through IoT development. In a sector where assets are frequently in remote or hard-to-reach locations, the value of reliable connectivity – with minimal demands on power and maintenance – is clear. Previously used for 2G, the LTE 450 band is increasingly used as a network for IoT and critical applications and is ideal for the wide area coverage that IoT demands. Quectel modules that support LTE 450 such as the EG921N-EN, an LTE Cat 1 wireless communication module is optimized especially for M2M and IoT applications and is ideal for home smart meters.

Other modules that are ideal to help drive the transformation of the utility industry include the industrial standard Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5.2 FC41D module, designed to meet the requirements of low flow control and data acquisition applications such as smart homes and industrial control and the BC660K-GL, designed specifically to meet the needs of the smart metering industry.

Furthermore, Quectel’s extensive module portfolio and its comprehensive range of antennas can offer charging point operators the capabilities they need to facilitate connectivity for their charging points. The BG950 and BG951 LTE Cat M1 modules offer ultra-low power consumption, ideal for periods of non-use at charging points while the EG91 series and EG915 series offer potentially even better performance across LTE Cat 1 for electric vehicle charging points.

The Quectel module offering is complemented by its range of antennas which help optimize connection efficiency and aid ease of installation of devices. These can be supplied pre-integrated with Quectel IoT modules to accelerate time to market and help eliminate commonly found integration issues. At the same time, completing the module and antenna range, the Connectivity-as-a-Service offering adds connectivity to the portfolio available and helps customers to simplify the journey of designing, building, connecting, and commercializing their IoT offerings.

More information on Quectel modules and antennas can be found here on our website https://www.quectel.com/shop/ and here antennas

Download our white paper on Smart Meters here: https://www.quectel.com/library/why-cellular-connectivity-provides-the-robust-secure-foundation-for-new-revenues-in-smart-metering

Download our white paper on LTE 450 here: https://www.quectel.com/library/why-lte-450-is-the-enabler-of-critical-long-range-communications

Download our white paper on EV charging here: https://www.quectel.com/library/ev-charging-white-paper

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT connectivity.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005119/en/

CONTACT: For more information:

Phil Rawcliffe, Head of Communications

phil.rawcliffe@quectel.com

KEYWORD: GERMANY EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER ENERGY ENERGY NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Quectel Wireless Solutions

PUB: 11/29/2022 03:00 AM/DISC: 11/29/2022 03:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos

Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

ADS-TEC Energy Launches New Ultra-Fast Charging System ChargePost, an Energy Platform With Integrated Battery Storage and Large Digital Displays

NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005112/en/ ADS-TEC Energy has announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Prosimo Joins Forces With AWS To Disrupt ZTNA Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, announced that it is joining forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide complete end-to-end orchestration for the new AWS Verified Access service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005237/en/ Prosimo is joining forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide complete end-to-end orchestration for the new AWS Verified Access service (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Why a sustainability strategy is critical to sales in 2023

It's that time of year again: In many parts of the world, we are hitting the holiday season and the demand for everything — from kettlebells to toasters — is going through the roof. While that may be the constant, change is also in the air. Consumers want more insight into the ethics behind the product and the carbon footprint of what they buy. At the same time global supply chains face disruption from all sides, including geo-political uncertainty, supply challenges, inflation, and disruptions from extreme weather. In addition, it remains hard to truly understand and predict consumption habits and buying behaviors.
The Associated Press

Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
The Associated Press

BioMed Realty Receives Approval to Deliver Much-Needed Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005035/en/ The Whip Around Wallet is a document storage and management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers that’s available on web and mobile. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Edtech Saasguru wants to fix the cloud talent shortage at scale

Saasguru’s last funding was nine months ago, when it raised a pre-seed round of $1.3 million AUD. The company was founded in 2021 by Amit Choudhary, Atif Saad and Prateek Kataria. Choudhary and Saad sold their last startup SaaSfocus, a Salesforce consulting company, to Cognizant in 2018. So far,...
The Associated Press

Thales Collaborates with AWS to Support Digital Sovereignty for Cloud Customers via CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager Integration

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Thales today announced the launch of its CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager integration with the AWS External Key Store, a feature of the AWS Key Management Service announced at AWS re:Invent 2022. Following an increased call for enhanced sovereign controls amid growing regulatory requirements, the integration enables organisations to retain control of their encryption keys when migrating their sensitive data to the AWS cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005542/en/ ©Thales
The Associated Press

The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership

ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Energy Globe Foundation Presents Solutions for Our Environment

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- In an extremely exciting ceremony on November 30 in Vienna at the world’s most important environmental award, the world winners for sustainability were chosen in the 5 categories, Earth, Fire, Water, Air and Youth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005435/en/ From left to right - Freya Burton (LanzaTech – Winner Category AIR from China), Sarah Alexander (nurture.farm, AgTech Startup – Winner Category EARTH from India), Karl Boyce (ARC Power – Winner Category FIRE from Rwanda), Roberta Dixon-Valk (Take 3 for the Sea – Winner Category YOUTH from Australia), Rodrigo Oliveira (Eco Panplas – Winner Category WATER from Brazil) (Photo: Business Wire)
coingeek.com

A boost for blockchain infrastructure as EU passes Digital Decade policy program

The European Parliament has resoundingly passed a vote approving the European Union’s Digital Decade policy program, which includes investing in a “pan-European blockchain-based infrastructure” as part of its goals for 2030. The “Path to the Digital Decade” program is a step toward the EU’s digitization aims, including...
The Associated Press

ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth

ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005168/en/ ClearBank logo Through the agreement, ClearBank will transform its AML monitoring operations to a fully cloud-native program with ThetaRay’s SaaS SONAR AML solution. The cloud-native SONAR system will provide ClearBank the flexibility to scale and support faster and safer processing of increasing transaction volumes on its platform.
The Associated Press

Take Control of Cloud Costs and Maximize Cloud Benefits: Aptum Cloud Impact Study

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, has announced Part 3 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2022, titled Taking Control of Cloud Costs. The findings reveal cloud computing has resulted in higher-than-expected costs for 73% of IT decision-makers – a notable increase of 28% from just over half (57%) of companies in 2021. The report explores the common financial drivers behind cloud computing, and the causes of its unplanned expenses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005205/en/ Cloud cost leaks can be avoided with a proper strategy and plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Velodyne Lidar Launches Vella Family of Software Products

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the beta launch of its Vella family of software products. Vella enables Velodyne’s customers to accelerate development of lidar-based vision solutions for autonomous applications. Using the online platform Vella Portal, Velodyne’s sensor customers can easily access Vella’s software offerings, which include Vella Go for lidar sensor management, Vella Perception for application development and Vella Cloud Services for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005415/en/ Velodyne Lidar’s Vella family of software products includes sensor management, calibration, perception and cloud software offerings. Image credit: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefastmode.com

ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Brings SMART Metals Recycling and Treatment to the UK

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company today signed a Technology License Agreement with Studsvik to develop a Metals Recycling and Treatment Facility at its Springfields site in Lancashire, UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005074/en/ Westinghouse’s Kirsty Armer and Studsvik’s Mikael Karlsson sign a Technology License Agreement to develop a Metals Recycling and Treatment Facility at the Westinghouse Springfields site in Lancashire, UK. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

OneRail Raises $33 Million in Series B Funding to Transform B2B Supply Chains

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005117/en/ Bill Catania and Lisa Catania (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy