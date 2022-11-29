ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth

ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution.

Through the agreement, ClearBank will transform its AML monitoring operations to a fully cloud-native program with ThetaRay’s SaaS SONAR AML solution. The cloud-native SONAR system will provide ClearBank the flexibility to scale and support faster and safer processing of increasing transaction volumes on its platform.

ClearBank is the first proven and fully regulated cloud-native clearing bank in the UK, operating with more than 200 financial institutions and fintech customers, 13 million accounts, and £3bn in balances.

“The ThetaRay AML system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology will give us the edge that will enable us to win new financial partnerships and unlock the potential of our business model to bring positive and meaningful change for customers in the UK, Europe and beyond,” said Nigel Walder, Chief Operating Officer, ClearBank. “The ThetaRay risk-based analytical capabilities can detect hidden financial crime hidden within the data of transactions passing through complex financial networks, including known and unknown typologies.”

ClearBank selected ThetaRay as the best partner for its ability to deliver a SaaS solution with API-driven integration, scalability, and usability with an intuitive investigative tool for analysts for first-line analysis.

“We are honored to have a partner like ClearBank that is leading the banking innovation space by reducing costs and friction with cloud-native financial services. Our companies have great synergy, and we look forward to a long-term relationship to grow the financial industry,” said Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay. “Our fully scalable SaaS solution empowers payment fintechs with operational benefits to achieve trusted global transactions without having to worry about the maintenance of additional infrastructure, while satisfying regulators, improving the customer experience, and quickly opening new revenue streams.”

ThetaRay’s award-winning SONAR solution is based on a proprietary form of AI, artificial intelligence intuition, that replaces human bias, giving the system the power to recognize anomalies and find unknowns outside of normal behavior, including completely new typologies. It enables fintechs and banks to implement a risk-based approach to effectively identify truly suspicious activity and create a full picture of customer identities, including across complex, cross-border transaction paths. This allows the rapid discovery of both known and unknown money laundering threats, and up to 99 percent reduction in false positives compared to rules-based solutions.

About ClearBank

ClearBank is a purpose-built clearing and embedded banking platform. Through its banking license and intelligent, robust technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers. ClearBank is authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register number: 754568).

About ThetaRay

ThetaRay’s AI-powered SONAR transaction monitoring solution, based on “artificial intelligence intuition,” allows banks and fintechs to expand their business opportunities through safe and reliable cross-border payments. The groundbreaking solution also improves customer satisfaction, reduces compliance costs, and increases risk coverage. Financial organizations that rely on highly heterogeneous and complex ecosystems benefit greatly from ThetaRay’s unmatchable low false positive and high detection rates.

