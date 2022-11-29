ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to take photos with Santa? Here's where to find him on the SouthCoast.

By Faith Harrington, Standard-Times
Santa Claus is coming to town, in fact, he is already here in many towns across the SouthCoast. It's that time of year to dress your children up in their holiday attire and head out to visit Santa for that beloved annual picture. There is something about the enchanted scenes full of holiday cheer that help start the season off right.

Whether you call him Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas, or Kris Kringle — he is a pretty big deal in the Christmas fun that takes place all December long. Take a picture with the big guy as a family, a couple, just the kids, by yourself, or even with your pet to celebrate the festivities.

There are presents to ask for, lists to check, and cookies to make. So here is where you can get your photo with Santa in the SouthCoast this holiday season.

Photos with Santa at the Dartmouth Mall

From now until Dec. 24 at the Dartmouth Mall, 200 Dartmouth Mall, North Dartmouth. Santa's hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with a break from 3 to 4 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays with breaks from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.; noon to 6 p.m. with a break 2:30 to 3 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made here.

Early holiday season:Shoppers take a strategic approach to get the best deals

Family Pet Photos with Santa

Every Monday from now until Dec. 19 at the Dartmouth Mall, 200 Dartmouth Mall, N. Dartmouth. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays bring in your beloved pet along for the Christmas photo. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made here.

City’s Tree Lighting Celebration

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Government Center, 1 Government Ctr, Fall River. The event will feature live musical performances, crafts and activities for children, free hot cocoa (courtesy of Dunkin Donut), and photos with Santa.

Trains, Christmas lights, rides:How Edaville's new owner is getting 'back to its roots'

Santa at the Sanctuary

From 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown, R.I. Free event to get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy festive crafts and games, and end the day with hot chocolate during a story time with Santa. Reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-at-the-sanctuary-tickets-446020287687.

Black Santa is back!

From noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford. The Buy Black NB pop-up offers a day to enjoy free performances, live music, children's entertainment, and photo opportunities with Black Santa.

Breakfast with Santa

Beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at Scottie's Pub, 202 Pleasant St., Fall River. The holidays are here and Santa is stopping by, so round up the kids for breakfast. There will be crafts for the kids, face painting, and of course getting your picture taken with Santa. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/841620933645755/ for more information.

Pictures With Santa

From 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Troy City Brewing, 16 Anawan St., Fall River. Bring your own camera and snap a picture with Santa.

Kid’s Holiday Party with Santa

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Strikers Sports Bar and Grill, 66 Hathaway Road, New Bedford. Kids meals with a craft and Santa will be stopping in to take pictures. Must reserve your spot at https://www.facebook.com/events/543038440994341?ref=newsfeed.

Santa Experience

From 10 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Battleship Cove, 70 Water St., Fall River. Santa is coming to the Maritime Museum at Battleship Cove. Come join them for a meet and greet with Santa, cookies, cocoa, and more. Registration is required at https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/battleshipcove/items/417467/calendar/2022/12/?full-items=yes.

Cookies, Paws, & Santa Claus

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18 at the Buttonwood Park Zoo, 425 Hawthorn St., New Bedford. With tickets you can decorate cookies; ride the train and carousel; get your picture with Santa, and see the animals. Get your tickets here.

Santa’s Sweet Shop

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Northeast Maritime Institute, 32 Washington St., Fairhaven. The Institute will team up with Dorothy Cox’s Chocolates to bring the building alive with holiday cheer. They will have festive music played by a guest pianist, a hot cocoa bar and chocolates with Dorothy Cox and family, fun crafts, and most importantly. . . Santa!

Photos with Santa at Battleship Harley-Davidson

Begining at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Battleship Harley-Davidson, 799 State Road, Dartmouth. Santa is coming to town and will be right here at the dealership. Stop by with the kids and get Photos taken with Santa, there will be hot chocolate and candy canes.

Santa Stops at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses

From 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses, 1 Furniture Way, Swansea. There will be free photos with Santa from Blueflash Photography.

Meet the Grinch!

From 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at the Fall River Public Library, 104 N Main St., Fall River. Maybe the Grinch is more your idea of holiday fun? The Grinch returns to the Fall River Public Library for this holiday meet and greets to meet and pose for pictures with all his adoring fans.

Free Community Santa Meet-and-Greet

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Kilburn Mill, 127 West Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford. The Committee to Elect Ian Abreu, Miss Z Photography, the Kilburn Mill and New Bedford Firefighters Local 841 are hosting a community event where you and your family can come for a free picture with “Old Saint Nick.”

Breakfast With Santa

From 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Sandywoods Center for the Arts, 43 Muse Way, Tiverton, R.I. Join Kindred Company and Solestice Dance Academy for their annual Breakfast with Santa. Traditional breakfast will be served, followed by holiday dance performances by Kindred Company and Solestice dancers. Then the Big Guy himself will join for pictures and hear Christmas wishes. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Paws New England. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-tickets.

