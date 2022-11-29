ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Neediest Families Fund kicks off its holiday fundraiser for New Bedford families

By Faith Harrington, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — The Standard-Times is kicking off its annual campaign to collect donations for the Neediest Families Fund to children and families in need during the holiday season.

This year marks the 101st year of the Neediest Families Fund helping New Bedford families.

"As always we are thrilled to have the opportunity to help in this way," said Standard-Times editor Lynne Sullivan. "We know this year, with many facing challenges due to inflation, homelessness or illness, the need may be greater than it has ever been — but as we've seen time and again, the SouthCoast community will come through with its generosity."

Donate online at Neediest Families Fund.

Donate by mail: Make check payable to Neediest Families Fund

The Neediest Families Fund

The Standard-Times

25 Elm Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

or

The Neediest Families Fund

SouthCoast Community Foundation

128 Union St., Suite 403

New Bedford, MA 02740

As in years past, a list of donations will be published in the Standard-Times. Anyone making a donation online or mailing in a donation can do so in memory or honor of another.

The Neediest Families Fund is now a donor-advised fund of the SouthCoast Community Foundation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
abingtonnews.org

Last call coming for The Depot

The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
ABINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Widowed 95-Year-Old Rhode Island Grandfather Loves Getting Christmas Cards

There's nothing I love about the holidays more than seeing the community coming together. With the stresses of shopping, working overtime to afford presents and seasonal depression weighing on a lot of shoulders, the spirit of Christmas can easily be overshadowed. It's time we stop for a moment and appreciate the little things in life, now more than ever.
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Grab a Bite to Eat at One of 12 SouthCoast Restaurants Hollywood Celebrities Swear By

Not only are celebrities flocking to the SouthCoast to film movies, but they're also sampling the bountiful restaurants this area holds. I have always wondered if I've ever eaten out somewhere at the same time as a big-wig Hollywood star. Chances are I wouldn't have recognized them unless they're easily uncanny to miss. This is exactly why I would fail as a paparazzi. I simply don't have the eye or the common sense to pick a famous person out of the crowd. Even if they were standing two feet in front of me.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
buffalonynews.net

Callahan Construction Honored by Caritas Communities

Annual gala raised record-breaking $1.19 million for housing and resident support services. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., was recently honored with the P. Leo Corcoran Humanitarian Award by Caritas Communities at its 37th Annual Housing For All Gala held at the Westin Boston Seaport District on November 10th.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Mr. Chen, with help from community, shows appreciation to Fall River area first responders

When a Fall River Chinese Restaurant decided to raise some money to give back to first responders, the effort even exceeded expectations. With Thanksgiving and the thoughts of appreciation and being thankful, Dominic Chen of Mr. Chen gathered some friends and business owners to throw appreciation luncheons Monday for first responders in the Fall River area. The response from the community was even more than Chen expected.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School

A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy