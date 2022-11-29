Kique Reveals the Crazy Way ‘The Voice’ Kept Him in the Competition After He Tested Positive for COVID

Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Kique (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Gwen Stefani: ‘I’m walking out a little bit less unruly’
The November 29 episode of “The Voice” proved to be the end of the road for Kique. This 19-year-old member of Team Gwen Stefani ended up being eliminated after fighting for his life in Tuesday’s Instant Save. To make matters worse, he had to endure his departure while in private isolation, as he’d tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. (That means he’s only accepting virtual hugs from fans, not real hugs!) Kique, age 19, began his “The Voice” journey by singing “Beautiful Girls” in the blind auditions. He earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake Shelton, joining Team Gwen....
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 20 Recap: Bodie Delivers the Best Performance Blake Shelton Has Ever Seen
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 20 featured a Fan Week theme as viewers all around the globe chose music for the Top 10 artists to perform.
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce
On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
Paula Abdul, who is one of the original judges on American Idol, is speaking out about her longtime relationship with Kelly Clarkson. Twenty years ago, Clarkson happened to win the first season of American Idol. Abdul has been fond of Clarkson since the get-go and that remains through today. Abdul,...
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Every Time ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners Have Defended Their Chemistry and Denied Dating Rumors
Just for show! Dancing With the Stars contestants are often asked whether their onstage chemistry indicates an offscreen romantic connection. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater after their Rumba to Elvis Presley’s “Always On My Mind” during a September […]
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How His 6 Kids Feel About His Engagement To Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus‘ six kids do not have an “Achy Breaky Heart” when it comes to his engagement to Firerose, 34. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 61-year-old country singer put to rest the rumors that his children — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28., and Christopher, 30 — disapproved of their father getting engaged to Firerose seven months after divorcing his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, 55. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy told People, referring to the fact that the deterioration of his marriage with Tish started long before they decided to call it quits. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change,” he added.
Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was challenging for pro Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Gabby Windey. Val tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t compete in the Halloween show. DWTS pro Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Gabby. The duo scored 38/40 for their vampire-themed Argentine Tango. While Gabby initially found love with […] The post Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 20 recap: ‘Live Top 10 Performances’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]
Tonight on “The Voice,” it’s fan week as the top 10 artists perform songs selected by the fans in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 8. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win (and who’ll be eliminated) Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 20 to find out what happened Monday, November 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show,...
Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
Rowan Grace (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Blake Shelton: ‘You’ve helped me grow so much as an artist’
Fans of Team Blake Shelton didn’t come to the rescue of Rowan Grace this week on “The Voice,” as she lost the Instant Save vote during the November 29 episode and was eliminated from the competition. This marks the first person to leave Team Blake since the live shows began three weeks ago. Will you miss Rowan on NBC’s reality TV show? Let us know down in the comments section. Rowan, age 16, began her journey on “The Voice” with her cover of “traitor” in the blind auditions. She earned three chair-turns from Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello, joining Team...
Hugh Grant Hates His ‘Love Actually’ Dance: ‘The Most Excruciating Scene Ever Committed to Celluloid’
Hugh Grant has showed off his dancing skills in several movies, from “Paddington 2” to “Music and Lyrics,” but it’s only his “Love Actually” moves that continue to haut him. To mark the 20th anniversary of “Love Actually,” Grant participated in ABC’s retrospective special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later” and admitted he hates the scene in which his Prime Minister character, David, dances down the halls of his office at 10 Downing Street to The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump.” “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that’. I didn’t fancy doing...
5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022
The multi-hyphenate is featured as one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year — and for good reason She Became an EGOT And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me...
Gwen Stefani Looks Forward to Blake Shelton’s Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie
Most fans know Blake Shelton for his stack of country hits. Others know him as a successful coach on The Voice. So far, Shelton has notched 8 wins and is looking for two more before he leaves the show. Some may know him as Gwen Stefani’s husband. However, many may not realize that Blake has more on his plate than that. He has appeared in movies and television shows and served as an executive producer on several Hallmark Christmas movies.
Tish Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With ‘Prison Break’ Star Boyfriend
Seven-and-a-half months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus — who is mom to Miley Cyrus as well as singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus — has found love again. She debuted her new love interest on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Nov. 27), posting a slide of...
Here's Who Won 'The Masked Singer' Season 8
It's been a Masked Singer season with a brand-new format, more masks than ever, and some shocking departures and unmaskings. And it all ended with a showdown between Harp and Lambs for the Golden Mask trophy. At the end of it all, we were left to ask who won The Masked Singer season 8, as well as who was in the costumes for each performer.
Former FOX Executive Says Simon Cowell Was Playing a Character on ‘American Idol’
If you’ve ever wondered whether Simon Cowell was putting on his mean persona during his time on American Idol, former FOX executive Mike Darnell recently confirmed as much. Darnell said Cowell “learned the character.”. Was Simon Cowell Playing a Character on American Idol?. Darnell, former President of Alternative...
