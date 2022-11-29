Read full article on original website
Prosecutor who won conviction in Kristin Smart trial is moving to Monterey County
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been hired as supervising attorney for Monterey County’s District Attorney’s Office.
calcoastnews.com
Man sues city of Santa Maria over violent 2018 arrest
A Santa Maria man sued his city’s police department in federal court earlier this month over alleged civil rights violations during a 2018 standoff and arrest. [KSBY]. In March 2018, neighbors called 911, saying they heard shots fired and an argument between John Bright and his wife. A standoff ensued, during which police fired a less-than-lethal round that struck Bright.
KTVU FOX 2
California couple found dead in creek after tragic sequence of discoveries
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - A couple and their dog were found dead in a creek after a tragic sequence of discoveries, according to the San Luis Obispo police. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were located under heavy brush near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive in San Luis Obisbo the night of Nov. 22. Authorities said their dead dog and a recent car crash led to the discovery of their bodies.
California couple found dead in creek likely hit by car
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed last week were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said. The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were discovered under dense brush in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 22 after officials received a report of a dead dog in the area, according to the city’s police department. A day earlier, police responded when a car crashed after striking a curb and then hitting a street sign and the abutment of a bridge, officials said Tuesday. “The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed,” said a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County clerk to resume counting ballots on Dec. 7
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder on Wednesday announced plans to continue counting ballots on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. At the conclusion of the count, County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano plans to certify the results of the Nov. 8 General Election. There were hundreds of ballots in each...
Friends remember couple killed in San Luis Obispo crash
Both Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser worked at E and J Gallo Winery. Chachere was also a Cal Poly alum and former football player.
KSBW.com
Salinas residents left without mail after their mailboxes were broken into
SALINAS, Calif. — Nearly 300 residents at the Cypress Creek Apartments in Salinas have been without mail delivery for about eight months since their mailboxes were broken into earlier this year. Residents have been left in the dark, waiting for checks, missing bills, and important paperwork. The Post Office...
syvnews.com
Civil rights violations alleged in lawsuit against Santa Maria, police officers
A lawsuit filed in federal district court alleges the city of Santa Maria, its former police chief and several police officers violated the civil rights of a former resident during his March 2018 arrest and subsequent prosecution. The suit, filed on or about Nov. 15 on behalf of John Bright...
Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 21, 2022. 23:53— Dylan...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police to conduct DUI patrols this week
Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Tuesday and Wednesday, the department announced Sunday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants to keep...
Who will win SLO County supervisor race? Here’s when the final count will be released
Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano explained why the official results are taking so long.
Locals file petition to oust Paso Robles School Board member
New special election could cost school district $493,000. – A group of locals opposed to a school board member recently filed a petition with the County of San Luis Obispo that could force him out and require a special election. In October, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What SLO County restaurants could be fined for violations? See results of October inspections
One local restaurant didn’t appear to have food safety training, some needed to clean their facilities and several had issues with thawing foods. Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in October during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.
Deputies arrest gang member in Soledad with drugs and guns
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they found a large number of firearms, meth, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl and money. A search warrant was issued on Nov. 16 on the 200 block of 7th Street in Soledad. Francisco Galvan, a 35-year-old resident of Soledad, was arrested and The post Deputies arrest gang member in Soledad with drugs and guns appeared first on KION546.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County clerk finds extra ballots, violates election code
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office discovered an additional 332 provisional ballots last week, after ordering election observers to leave the viewing area in an apparent violation of state law. On election night, the Clerk Recorder’s office reported that there were approximately 800 provisional ballots to be...
Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police
San Luis Police Department has concluded that the driver of the traffic accident on Nov. 21 is connected to reports of two deceased SLO residents and their dog on Nov. 22 in the 3400 Block of Sacramento Drive. The post Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cal Poly Police seek public help to identify burglary suspect
Cal Poly Police are investigating and seeking public information on the Nov. 25 theft of over $10,000 of equipment from the Performing Arts Center. The post Cal Poly Police seek public help to identify burglary suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning
A 45-year-old female was found dead on a sidewalk from a possible medical complication or drug overdose in the 1500 Block of South Miller Street around 6 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Department. The post Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Shots fired at home in Paso Robles
A shooter fired five shots at a home on the northeast side of Paso Robles on Saturday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported hearing shots in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located the occupied home the shooter fired upon. Officers discovered five...
calcoastnews.com
Mountain lions continue to cause concern in San Luis Obispo
Mountain lion sightings are continuing to worry some San Luis Obispo residents, particularly after one pet was killed and another was threatened. Video shared on Next Door by SLO resident Natalie Davis shows a mountain lion chasing her mid-size dog around a yard at a San Luis Obispo home. Residents at the home were yelling for the dog to come inside as it stayed out in the yard and faced the mountain lion. It was the second mountain lion sighting in the span of a week, Davis wrote.
