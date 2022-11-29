Read full article on original website
NME
MOBO Awards 2022: Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and Jamal Edwards among winners
The winners of the MOBO Awards 2022 have been revealed – check out the full list below. Little Simz and Knucks were joint winners for Album Of The Year for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘ and ‘Alpha Pace’, respectively, while Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti took home the Song Of The Year award for ‘Own Brand (Baddie)’.
NME
Stormzy announces two intimate shows at PRYZM in Kingston
Stormzy has announced two intimate live shows at PRYZM in Kingston Upon Thames – find all the details below. The Croydon rapper will perform songs from his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ at the 1,950-capacity venue on Thursday, December 22 in partnership with Banquet Records.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
NBC Miami
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Stun at the 2022 CMAs: See Photos
A date night to sing about! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin stepped out in style at the 2022 CMA Awards. One day before Lambert’s 39th birthday, she attended the Wednesday, November 9, ceremony alongside husband McLoughlin, 30. The “Hell on Heels” songstress stunned in a black and pink lace dress while her man donned a classic tuxedo.
'The Voice' Top 8—Eliminated Singer Says Show Was 'Emotionally Draining'
Two more contestants have been eliminated from "The Voice" ahead of the semi-finals, leaving just eight acts left.
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member
Congratulations to Fantasia as she's just revealed that she's now an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards
Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
epicstream.com
Miranda Lambert Net Worth: How Successful the Country Music Singer is Today?
Miranda Lambert is one of today’s most famous country music singers. She has been known for the hits “Mama’s Broken,” “If I was a Cowboy,” and more. With her incredible musical skills, she has received several accolades and credits to her name. No artist has won more Academy of Country Music Awards like her. So, how successful is Lambert now, and how much net worth has she amassed?
Watch Pink's touching performance in honor of Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs
Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Cliff Richard and Stormzy compete for No 1 in UK albums chart
One is the Peter Pan of pop, the other is the king of UK hip-hop. But despite the decades between them, Cliff Richard and Stormzy, two of Britain’s most successful artists – with fanbases that couldn’t be more different – are going head to head in this week’s charts.
talentrecap.com
Camila Cabello Gave Up Her Audition on ‘The Voice’ for ‘The X Factor’
The Voice coach Camila Cabello recently revealed one interesting fact about her. Back in 2012, she auditioned in The Voice before she took a shot in The X Factor. Prior to her big break in the music industry, Cabello attempted to jump start her career on The Voice. According to her, she went past the round with NBC producers at the time by singing “Respect” by Aretha Franklin.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
NME
Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins announce co-headlining Australian tour for 2023
Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins have announced a joint Australian tour for next February, hitting four cities along the east coast to promote their respective new albums. Both artists will play with full backing bands, Rogers flanked by his newly reformed group The Twin Set, and Perkins by The Fat Rubber Band. Joining both outfits on all four dates will be Melbourne singer-songwriter Lucie Thorne.
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 outdoor Essex show
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced an outdoor headline show in Essex for next summer – tickets will be available here. The former Oasis singer-songwriter will perform in the grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens on August 5, 2023. The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan are due to support.
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NME
The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers to headline Shaky Knees 2023
The full line-up for next year’s Shaky Knees festival has arrived, with The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers each headlining one of its three full-day rosters. Next year’s festival will mark the 10th anniversary of Shaky Knees, and will run over the first weekend in May (Friday 5 through to Sunday 7) at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
