Infant sent to hospital after medical emergency at Marina neighborhood park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An infant boy was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a medical emergency at Moscone Recreational Park in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood, police confirmed to KRON4 News. Officers arrived at the hospital at 10:16 p.m. and met with a witness to the emergency, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. At […]
Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night
(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in Berkeley
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Berkeley Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. near The Sylvia Mendez Elementary School on Oregon Street. Police said that they are looking for a shooter in a silver car. They believe the driver opened fire on someone who happened...
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
Pedestrian dies after reportedly walking in front of a vehicle in south Santa Rosa
A pedestrian died after he reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was struck by two vehicles in south Santa Rosa near Rohnert Park, according to the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI back at work, BBQ-ing
DUBLIN, Calif. - An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash where he was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving returned to work this week; one of his first duties back was to BBQ a meal for an academy memorial run. The...
580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown
(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
Petaluma man arrested for assault using a rock
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack using a rock. Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested in Fatal Antioch Gas Station Shooting, Faces No Murder Charges
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly gas station shooting in Antioch over the weekend. But he is not being charged with murder. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Chevron on Contra Loma Boulevard. Through further investigation, Antioch police said that there was a...
Man arrested after walking around Napa Ulta Beauty with visible handgun: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around Ulta Beauty with a gun poking out of his pants. Police said the man also had fentanyl in his car. Police responded to the store, located at 1725 Trancas Street, for the report of a man walking […]
KTVU FOX 2
College student hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 20-year-old college student was taken to the ICU last week after she was allegedly struck by a drunk driver. Michelle Urzua was driving with a friend down El Camino Real in San Mateo around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21 when they were hit by an intoxicated driver supposedly going 80 mph, according to GoFundMe.
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
NBC Bay Area
Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue
A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time. West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in. Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on...
One dead after Tesla hurtles off two-lane road south of San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
One killed, two injured in most recent trend of violent crashes on El Camino Real
One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month. The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light...
Man arrested for assault, yelling racial slur toward woman in Mountain View: police
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and yelling a racial slur at her early Wednesday morning, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a fight between a female maintenance worker and a man inside […]
1 Man Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon when the 2023 Tesla they were in barreled off San Felipe Road near Metcalf Road in Santa Clara County.
Santa Rosa residential fire causes $75,000 in damages
A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.
