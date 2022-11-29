ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
CNBC

The U.S. wants the EU to be strict with China. But Europe can't afford it

While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
CNBC

Wrong Covid test results in China raise concerns 'the pandemic may never end'

Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
CNBC

The 10 countries with the least paid vacation—the U.S. is No. 2

Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
960 The Ref

South African president awaits party decision on his fate

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance...
CNBC

Op-ed: Authoritarian rulers suffered new setbacks in 2022. Here's what the democratic world needs to do to seize the momentum

This year has been a tough one for the world's worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the sorts of bad decisions that hubris-blinded autocrats find far easier to make than to unwind.
CNBC

Indonesia evacuates villagers as volcano erupts on Java island

A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday spewing a cloud of ash 50,000 feet into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said. Japan's Meteorology Agency had initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami, but it later ruled that out.
CNBC

CCTV Script 30/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 30, 2022. International energy markets will witness several important events in the coming days. First of all, in early December, the U.S. will release another 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market, the last batch of the 180 million barrel reserve oil release plan, announced by President Biden this spring.
CNBC

Netherlands eliminates U.S. in round 16 of the World Cup

The Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored...

