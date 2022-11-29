Read full article on original website
Manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
The U.S. wants the EU to be strict with China. But Europe can't afford it
While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
Wrong Covid test results in China raise concerns 'the pandemic may never end'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
Fauci says China has done a bad job of vaccinating the elderly and their shots are not very effective against Covid
"The vaccination of elderly has not been well performed and the vaccine they have has been not a particularly effective vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post. Fauci criticized China's Covid lockdowns as "draconian." Rare protests broke out across the country over the weekend against Covid lockdowns and strict...
Russia oil price cap could take effect in coming days; Ukraine embassies receive ‘bloody packages’
European Union officials set a $60 per barrel cap on the price of Russian oil Friday, in their latest effort to try to choke off funding sources for Moscow's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, between 10,000 and 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war with Russia so far, according to a reported estimate from Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak.
The 10 countries with the least paid vacation—the U.S. is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
South African president awaits party decision on his fate
JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance...
In Biden's first state visit, French President Macron says U.S. must stand with democracies amid Russian aggression
French President Emmanuel Macron, standing beside U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, said the democracies once again must become "brothers in arms" amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Beyond military aggression, Macron said, the alliance must remain strong as democracy itself is being questioned around the world. Biden too...
Op-ed: Authoritarian rulers suffered new setbacks in 2022. Here's what the democratic world needs to do to seize the momentum
This year has been a tough one for the world's worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the sorts of bad decisions that hubris-blinded autocrats find far easier to make than to unwind.
Indonesia evacuates villagers as volcano erupts on Java island
A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday spewing a cloud of ash 50,000 feet into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said. Japan's Meteorology Agency had initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami, but it later ruled that out.
Celsius clients with collateral stuck on failed crypto platform turn to bankruptcy process for relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
OPEC+ agrees to stick to its existing policy of reducing oil production ahead of Russia sanctions
The European Union is poised to ban all imports of Russian seaborne crude from Monday. The Kremlin has previously warned that any attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil will cause more harm than good. Oil prices have fallen to below $90 a barrel from more than $120...
Why Silicon Valley is so hot on nuclear energy and what it means for the industry
From 2015 to 2021, the pace at which venture capitalists put money into private nuclear companies eclipsed the entire VC space and even the fast-growing climate tech space. That new money coming from new places is leading to smaller and more specific kinds of nuclear reactors. But some say all...
U.S. intel chief says Russia is using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it
Russia is using up ammunition "quite quickly," prompting Moscow to look to other countries for help, including North Korea, Haines told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell at a panel at the Reagan Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. The Pentagon said last month that Russia is firing off a staggering 20,000...
'I have a smaller margin of error': How 4 women of color are navigating C-suite leadership at work
Being a leader at work is challenging for everyone. But women of color have a unique, and sometimes unfavorable, experience with being the boss, whether it be in corporate America or as business owners. While some thrive in the C-suite, many women of color experience bouts of self-doubt, burnout and...
Rail union bosses warn of election consequences as Senate approves labor deal to prevent strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
CCTV Script 30/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 30, 2022. International energy markets will witness several important events in the coming days. First of all, in early December, the U.S. will release another 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market, the last batch of the 180 million barrel reserve oil release plan, announced by President Biden this spring.
FDA pulls Covid antibody treatment because it's not effective against dominant omicron variants
The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
Netherlands eliminates U.S. in round 16 of the World Cup
The Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored...
