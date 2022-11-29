ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Letters to the editor

By Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0jQnTTUb00 Library should serve all county residents, not a few; Lemon Gulch proposal should get our support

Lemon Gulch proposal should get our support

I would like to sincerely thank the Forest Service employees for all their hard work and dedication to this work.

This community brings great value to me. An active lifestyle and a sense of a hardworking, fun and kind community are some of them. I have met and become friends with a very diverse, well balanced, smart and kind group of people. These include cattle ranchers, equestrians, OHVers, mountain bikers, hunters, hikers and many others. We live, work and play together in our community, and there is no reason we can't do the same in the national forest. This is where my thoughts on Lemon Gulch come into play.

I am a bit disappointed by the Forest Service's preferred alternative of a much-reduced trail system. I will be encouraging the Forest Service to move forward on the maximum mileage proposal and will explain why I think this, using their comment process. However, I am very much in support of any decision that can demonstrate we can all use our national forests together in a healthy, respectful and kind way.

The opportunity to plan trails for all users in the Ochocos is not only smart, it is a necessary process to fix a very unbalanced forest. The amount of trails proposed for mountain biking by the Forest Service and their impacts are nominal and a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of area used by hikers, hunters, cattle, equestrians, sports shooting, OHV, logging, protected wilderness areas, etc. Even if the proposed trails get built, and even if you just focused on the mountain bike trails, this proposal still doesn't create a good balance. But it's a start.

The value to having a multi-level trail system relatively close to where you live is huge. The economic benefits to us are obvious. The impacts are nominal in comparison! So, is this proposal and its impacts worth it? I represent a group of local supporters and I can tell you the answer is a resounding yes.

Currently, mountain bikers in Prineville drive 60-80 miles round trip to enjoy the few trails that are currently available. Those trails were never designed for mountain bikes, and they continue to create complaints because of user conflicts. A lot of families don't get the opportunity to ride these trails. The Lemon Gulch trails will allow short trips from town and will be designed for all levels, which will bring families and friends together.

You don't have to look very far in this community to see the lights of growth. Good, bad or ugly, growth is a fact of life. We must continue to grow our community and mitigate the issues that come with that to the best of our ability. I believe very strongly we can do this together.

I support a balanced and open-use system for all of us to enjoy, no matter what our passions are. That is what our national forests are for! I truly believe we can and should fit mountain biking into the mix. I believe we can work together to make this happen. There is a large group of people that support the mountain bike lifestyle, the Lemon Gulch project and the values it brings to our community. They want to work together to bring it to fruition. I truly hope the rest of our community and the Lemon Gulch neighbors will join us in making this happen.

Randy Winders

Prineville

Library should serve all county residents, not a few

We have a small group of people demanding that certain books be removed from the children's section of the library. These books were selected and placed in the library as age appropriate by professional librarians. In order to placate this group, the county court directed the library director to isolate them into a special collection and/or label them or make them only accessible by request at the front desk. This is censorship!

A simple solution would be for a parent to take their child to the library and monitor their activity. It is not too late to stop this madness. A public library is required to serve all people equally in a safe environment.

Our county judge and commissioners can revisit their decision and do what is right for all … not a few. Sometimes, doing the right thing is difficult to do but to do otherwise opens the door to possible loss of grant funds, loss of the inter-library services (including all e-books) and substantial increase in operating costs as the contract with Deschutes County Library could be in jeopardy.

If you want more details on the above, contact the library director.

PS: Check out a book today! While you are at it, stop by the museum and donate an amount equal to the tax levy for your home that was voted down in our recent election. The future of the museum operation is at stake also.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQnTTUb00

Rich Mires

Prineville

Library in danger of losing grants, having to close

Our library is in danger of having to close. There is a faction of people who would rather see the library close than acknowledge the fact that LGBTQ+ people exist.

Apparently a child brought home a book about LGBTQ and the parent strongly objects to these books being available in our library. The parent has inflamed others into unruly protest at meetings and gone so far as to confront library staff in the library.

These narrow-minded people obviously do not understand that this is a free society. We have voted in multiple changes to our society, but we can't support human compassion. They also must have blinders on if they think their children are not going to get this information from friends and the internet.

If the library removes these books or makes a special area to shelve them, they are putting the library at risk of losing their backing for grants and other benefits that keep the library functioning.

There is a process to getting books banished, but these people won't go through the proper channels. If we lose our library, we also lose the ability to get books from the other surrounding libraries. We will be in the middle of a vast book desert.

It is sad to think that a few people are spreading enough hate through our community to risk losing our library. There is so much good that comes out of our library — children's programs, crafts, movies, CDs, audio books to name a few. Please support our library and try to educate people as they try to spread malicious propaganda in our community.

Lynn Huntley

Prineville

Segregating library books could cause financial harm

To purloin a line from Ralph Kramden of "The Honeymooners" fame, "What a revolting development this is!"

A small number of "concerned citizens" have decided that their beliefs are more important than mine and perhaps yours! Because they don't like a small number of age-appropriate gender-related books available in the children and teen sections of our public library, they want to segregate them into a special section.

Not only is this against American Library Association recommendation, the action will adversely affect every Crook County library patron. How, you might ask? Here's how:

The Crook County Library has an agreement to receive services from Deschutes Public Library. As a result, we are able to request books from their larger print collection, and they provide our digital and audio book access. DPL has stated that they will not be a party to including materials that are specially labeled or otherwise segregated due to the stigma that could result from this action, as it would also impact their patrons.

If this happens, they will terminate our contract. I could bore you with monetary details, but in essence, this would cost Crook County approximately $163,000. That figure does not include replacing the digital and audio book selections.

The State Library of Oregon would have concerns about the formal standing of Crook County Library as a public library based on the minimum standards described in their guidelines. If we lose standing as a recognized public library, we no longer qualify for grants that support many of the children and youth programs offered by CCL.

There is also the potential for legal ramifications. If a member of a protected class feels they are being discriminated against or they are uncomfortable accessing the materials they want at the library, they could have a basis for a suit against our county.

Back to my opening line. It is revolting that a few, perhaps well-intentioned, individuals can railroad the rest of us into believing their way is the ONLY way. A public library exists to serve all its patrons, no matter their race, gender or religious affiliation.

The Crook County Court and the Crook County Library Board need to hear both sides of this issue. I believe there are more of us who support First Amendment rights than there are who want to deny them. Get involved!

Priscilla Smith

Prineville

Lemon Gulch trail system provides lots of benefits

I am the current vice president of Central Oregon Trail Alliance and have been a member of Ochoco Trails since its inception in 2017, and I have been the project lead on the Lemon Gulch trail proposal that is currently in a public comment period with the U.S. Forest Service. I am also a native Oregonian and have been a Prineville resident since 2013; both my wife and I are also small business owners in Prineville. Neither of us have ever lived in Bend, Portland or California.

While the locality of those of us involved in Lemon Gulch has little to do with the merits or need of the trail system, it is worth mentioning, because there is a certain narrative that this project was proposed by mountain bikers from Bend. That notion is simply false; the Lemon Gulch proposal was developed, planned and designed by local Prineville volunteers.

The benefits of this project are many, and this is especially true for local residents. Lemon Gulch is much closer to town than other trails in the Ochocos. This makes it far more accessible to local families and trail users. With better access to trails, we will have a more active, healthy community. Economically, outdoor recreation is a cornerstone of Prineville's future sustainability. Mountain biking specifically has been proven to bring huge economic gains to small towns around the country.

Our current Crook County Judge, Seth Crawford, said in a 2015 Bend Bulletin article: "Outdoor tourism is our bread and butter."

It is clear that trail use in the Ochocos, of all kinds, is going to increase significantly in the next 10-20 years. To avoid crowding and conflict on existing trails, we must plan accordingly. This proposal represents years of grassroots planning and collaboration among different stakeholders, as well as nearly two years of official review by the Forest Service. Environmental and resource concerns regarding this project have been thoroughly analyzed in the 144-page Environmental Assessment recently published by the U.S. Forest Service and are minimal. It is the best, most responsible opportunity we have to mitigate future issues with recreation in the Ochocos. Burying our heads in the sand will not solve anything.

I strongly support the Lemon Gulch trail project and I encourage my fellow Prineville citizens to show support for the project. You can review the full Environmental Assessment and submit comments to the USFS by December 19th by visiting this URL: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58831.

Travis Holman

Prineville

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Oregonian

Annual PEO Bazaar slated for Dec. 3 in Prineville

The bazaar will be held at the 4-H Clover building and all proceeds go to women of all ages in Crook County for scholarships and grants The local PEO will soon be holding their annual holiday bazaar in readiness for the upcoming Christmas season. A much-anticipated tradition, the PEO, Chapter AD, held its first "unique bazaar" in the home of Sylvia Goedeck 38 years ago. It continued there for 22 years until finding a new home at the Prineville Community Church. Thirteen years later, the bazaar was relocated to the Clover Building on Lynn Boulevard, where it has been since...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Quilted collage is available for viewing in Prineville until Hospice Auction

A quilted triptych collage, aptly named 'Then and Now,' was created specifically to celebrate Crook County, and the county seat of Prineville, and is available for viewing at St. Charles Prineville As the annual St. Charles Hospice Auction nears, locals have the opportunity to view some of the quality artwork that will be featured in the event. One of the items that will be featured includes a quilted triptych collage, aptly named "Then and Now," which was created specifically to celebrate Crook County and the county seat of Prineville. The work of art is designed and pieced by textile artist,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development

Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County residents invited to celebrate winter on the Ochoco National Forest

Event will feature a winter scavenger hunt, story time with ranger, a visit from Smokey Bear and moreThe Ochoco National Forest and Discover Your Forest, the nonprofit stewardship partner of the Forest Service, will host a free, family friendly event at the Ochoco Ranger Station Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m. The public is encouraged to join Forest Service field rangers and Discover Your Forest staff for a winter scavenger hunt, story time with ranger where Forest Service staff will read winter-themed children's stories, a visit from Smokey Bear and more! Christmas tree permits will also be available...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Woman in search of husband

Young woman of Pennsylvania writes to paper in hopes it may lead to finding a husband 110 years ago November 29, 1912 A young woman of Pennsylvania writes to the Journal that she wants a husband. She isn't so very particular about it either. He must be somewhere between 35 and 40 and have some means. Now, Crook County can furnish plenty of good men who can fill the bill. It doesn't matter if you have red hair or no hair at all. Your age can be anything you want to make it and as to means-well, you can leave...
PRINEVILLE, OR
klcc.org

Lack of housing leads to hiring woes for Central Oregon businesses, study finds

In Bend, it’s not uncommon to find many restaurants closed on Monday and long wait times at certain businesses. Employers in Bend are finding it increasingly difficult to fill empty positions and the region’s high cost of housing is often a direct factor, according to a new study produced by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond

REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KGW

Meet the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown winner

PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly crowned Oregon Beer Showdown winner is one of the event's more-improbable champions. That is, Monkless Belgian Ales began as a No. 14 seed when the 2022 bracket began. Driven by a rabid fan base, Bend-based Monkless plowed through the field, culminating in a finals win over its neighbor Crux Fermentation. Monkless collected more than 65% of the finals vote.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Forest Service releases Lemon Gulch EA

Provides six alternatives for the controversial mountain bike trail proposal; document available for viewLemon Gulch trail system stakeholders now have several new multiple options to consider following Ochoco National Forest's release of an Environmental Assessment. The initial trail complex proposal call for a system of trials on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The Environmental Assessment analyzes and compares five action alternatives ranging from 19-52 miles of trail and includes a "no action" alternative. Forest officials stated that the preferred alternative (alternative 6) involves the construction of 27.5 non-motorized miles...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Jonas heading to Eastern Oregon

Crook County volleyball standout signs to attend Eastern Oregon University; preaches patience to herself Crook County High School senior McKenzie Jonas has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. McKenzie, a three-sport athlete at CCHS, is expected to be an outside hitter for the Mountaineers. "I really love their program and how kind they are," Jonas said of her decision to attend Eastern Oregon. "And, I love the school." Jonas added that the program was a good fit for her because Eastern Oregon and Crook County run very similar systems, so there...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

The Crook County guy who brings old things back to life

Ron Ashley is known for refurbishing old things in wood, metal, machinery, and engines. He has renovated tractors and cars and trucks, and most of them are still running and on the road Many folks find hobbies that they enjoy, and some find hobbies that last a lifetime and bring them a great deal of joy. At 91 years old, Ron Ashley can be found most days in his large shop off of Lynn Boulevard, working on an engine, piece of machinery or any number of mechanical projects. He enjoys bringing old things back to life and researching mysterious antiques....
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Time is perfect to give back to the community

We are approaching a time of year where giving opportunities might be greater than any other on the calendarSmall communities like Prineville rely on a community spirit and pride that encourages its residents to support one another with their free time and their resources. Covering numerous events throughout the year, it doesn't take long to witness it in action — dozens of people volunteering to ensure events have the manpower to enjoy success, folks displaying their sometimes astounding generosity, donating money and goods or services to a host of causes that pop in the community year after year. A D...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County sheriff, other sheriffs, sound off on Measure 114

Sheriff John Gautney expects measure to get challenged in court, calls it unconstitutionalCrook County Sheriff John Gautney has twice spoken out publicly against Measure 114, a controversial gun control measure calling it unconstitutional. However, at this point, it appears the local sheriff's office will still enforce the law once it takes effect in January. "Ballot Measure 114 is bad for the state and is a direct attack on your constitutional rights under the Second Amendment," Gautney stated in a public letter posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page prior to the election. "The proponents of this ballot measure would have...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

New Steakhouse for Cascade Village

Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Wednesday Morning Forecast: Winter Storm Warning

Temperatures will be more mild today as a system makes its way through the Pacific Northwest. Daytime highs top out in the 40s with overnight lows falling back into the teens and 20s. Snow levels begin around 4,000′ falling to below 2,600′ over the next 24 hours. A...
LA PINE, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
985
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy