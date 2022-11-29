Letters to the editor

Library should serve all county residents, not a few; Lemon Gulch proposal should get our support

I would like to sincerely thank the Forest Service employees for all their hard work and dedication to this work.

This community brings great value to me. An active lifestyle and a sense of a hardworking, fun and kind community are some of them. I have met and become friends with a very diverse, well balanced, smart and kind group of people. These include cattle ranchers, equestrians, OHVers, mountain bikers, hunters, hikers and many others. We live, work and play together in our community, and there is no reason we can't do the same in the national forest. This is where my thoughts on Lemon Gulch come into play.

I am a bit disappointed by the Forest Service's preferred alternative of a much-reduced trail system. I will be encouraging the Forest Service to move forward on the maximum mileage proposal and will explain why I think this, using their comment process. However, I am very much in support of any decision that can demonstrate we can all use our national forests together in a healthy, respectful and kind way.

The opportunity to plan trails for all users in the Ochocos is not only smart, it is a necessary process to fix a very unbalanced forest. The amount of trails proposed for mountain biking by the Forest Service and their impacts are nominal and a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of area used by hikers, hunters, cattle, equestrians, sports shooting, OHV, logging, protected wilderness areas, etc. Even if the proposed trails get built, and even if you just focused on the mountain bike trails, this proposal still doesn't create a good balance. But it's a start.

The value to having a multi-level trail system relatively close to where you live is huge. The economic benefits to us are obvious. The impacts are nominal in comparison! So, is this proposal and its impacts worth it? I represent a group of local supporters and I can tell you the answer is a resounding yes.

Currently, mountain bikers in Prineville drive 60-80 miles round trip to enjoy the few trails that are currently available. Those trails were never designed for mountain bikes, and they continue to create complaints because of user conflicts. A lot of families don't get the opportunity to ride these trails. The Lemon Gulch trails will allow short trips from town and will be designed for all levels, which will bring families and friends together.

You don't have to look very far in this community to see the lights of growth. Good, bad or ugly, growth is a fact of life. We must continue to grow our community and mitigate the issues that come with that to the best of our ability. I believe very strongly we can do this together.

I support a balanced and open-use system for all of us to enjoy, no matter what our passions are. That is what our national forests are for! I truly believe we can and should fit mountain biking into the mix. I believe we can work together to make this happen. There is a large group of people that support the mountain bike lifestyle, the Lemon Gulch project and the values it brings to our community. They want to work together to bring it to fruition. I truly hope the rest of our community and the Lemon Gulch neighbors will join us in making this happen.

Randy Winders

Prineville

Library should serve all county residents, not a few

We have a small group of people demanding that certain books be removed from the children's section of the library. These books were selected and placed in the library as age appropriate by professional librarians. In order to placate this group, the county court directed the library director to isolate them into a special collection and/or label them or make them only accessible by request at the front desk. This is censorship!

A simple solution would be for a parent to take their child to the library and monitor their activity. It is not too late to stop this madness. A public library is required to serve all people equally in a safe environment.

Our county judge and commissioners can revisit their decision and do what is right for all … not a few. Sometimes, doing the right thing is difficult to do but to do otherwise opens the door to possible loss of grant funds, loss of the inter-library services (including all e-books) and substantial increase in operating costs as the contract with Deschutes County Library could be in jeopardy.

If you want more details on the above, contact the library director.

PS: Check out a book today! While you are at it, stop by the museum and donate an amount equal to the tax levy for your home that was voted down in our recent election. The future of the museum operation is at stake also.

Rich Mires

Prineville

Library in danger of losing grants, having to close

Our library is in danger of having to close. There is a faction of people who would rather see the library close than acknowledge the fact that LGBTQ+ people exist.

Apparently a child brought home a book about LGBTQ and the parent strongly objects to these books being available in our library. The parent has inflamed others into unruly protest at meetings and gone so far as to confront library staff in the library.

These narrow-minded people obviously do not understand that this is a free society. We have voted in multiple changes to our society, but we can't support human compassion. They also must have blinders on if they think their children are not going to get this information from friends and the internet.

If the library removes these books or makes a special area to shelve them, they are putting the library at risk of losing their backing for grants and other benefits that keep the library functioning.

There is a process to getting books banished, but these people won't go through the proper channels. If we lose our library, we also lose the ability to get books from the other surrounding libraries. We will be in the middle of a vast book desert.

It is sad to think that a few people are spreading enough hate through our community to risk losing our library. There is so much good that comes out of our library — children's programs, crafts, movies, CDs, audio books to name a few. Please support our library and try to educate people as they try to spread malicious propaganda in our community.

Lynn Huntley

Prineville

Segregating library books could cause financial harm

To purloin a line from Ralph Kramden of "The Honeymooners" fame, "What a revolting development this is!"

A small number of "concerned citizens" have decided that their beliefs are more important than mine and perhaps yours! Because they don't like a small number of age-appropriate gender-related books available in the children and teen sections of our public library, they want to segregate them into a special section.

Not only is this against American Library Association recommendation, the action will adversely affect every Crook County library patron. How, you might ask? Here's how:

The Crook County Library has an agreement to receive services from Deschutes Public Library. As a result, we are able to request books from their larger print collection, and they provide our digital and audio book access. DPL has stated that they will not be a party to including materials that are specially labeled or otherwise segregated due to the stigma that could result from this action, as it would also impact their patrons.

If this happens, they will terminate our contract. I could bore you with monetary details, but in essence, this would cost Crook County approximately $163,000. That figure does not include replacing the digital and audio book selections.

The State Library of Oregon would have concerns about the formal standing of Crook County Library as a public library based on the minimum standards described in their guidelines. If we lose standing as a recognized public library, we no longer qualify for grants that support many of the children and youth programs offered by CCL.

There is also the potential for legal ramifications. If a member of a protected class feels they are being discriminated against or they are uncomfortable accessing the materials they want at the library, they could have a basis for a suit against our county.

Back to my opening line. It is revolting that a few, perhaps well-intentioned, individuals can railroad the rest of us into believing their way is the ONLY way. A public library exists to serve all its patrons, no matter their race, gender or religious affiliation.

The Crook County Court and the Crook County Library Board need to hear both sides of this issue. I believe there are more of us who support First Amendment rights than there are who want to deny them. Get involved!

Priscilla Smith

Prineville

Lemon Gulch trail system provides lots of benefits

I am the current vice president of Central Oregon Trail Alliance and have been a member of Ochoco Trails since its inception in 2017, and I have been the project lead on the Lemon Gulch trail proposal that is currently in a public comment period with the U.S. Forest Service. I am also a native Oregonian and have been a Prineville resident since 2013; both my wife and I are also small business owners in Prineville. Neither of us have ever lived in Bend, Portland or California.

While the locality of those of us involved in Lemon Gulch has little to do with the merits or need of the trail system, it is worth mentioning, because there is a certain narrative that this project was proposed by mountain bikers from Bend. That notion is simply false; the Lemon Gulch proposal was developed, planned and designed by local Prineville volunteers.

The benefits of this project are many, and this is especially true for local residents. Lemon Gulch is much closer to town than other trails in the Ochocos. This makes it far more accessible to local families and trail users. With better access to trails, we will have a more active, healthy community. Economically, outdoor recreation is a cornerstone of Prineville's future sustainability. Mountain biking specifically has been proven to bring huge economic gains to small towns around the country.

Our current Crook County Judge, Seth Crawford, said in a 2015 Bend Bulletin article: "Outdoor tourism is our bread and butter."

It is clear that trail use in the Ochocos, of all kinds, is going to increase significantly in the next 10-20 years. To avoid crowding and conflict on existing trails, we must plan accordingly. This proposal represents years of grassroots planning and collaboration among different stakeholders, as well as nearly two years of official review by the Forest Service. Environmental and resource concerns regarding this project have been thoroughly analyzed in the 144-page Environmental Assessment recently published by the U.S. Forest Service and are minimal. It is the best, most responsible opportunity we have to mitigate future issues with recreation in the Ochocos. Burying our heads in the sand will not solve anything.

I strongly support the Lemon Gulch trail project and I encourage my fellow Prineville citizens to show support for the project. You can review the full Environmental Assessment and submit comments to the USFS by December 19th by visiting this URL: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58831.

Travis Holman

Prineville

