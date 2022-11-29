ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saveur

The Syrian Vegan Party Dish of Your Dreams

By Nora Hinnawi
Saveur
Saveur
 2 days ago

"The amount of food a guest eats is proportionate to his love for the host." –Syrian proverb

Back in the day in Syria, nobody knew what vegan food was, but we made it daily. In my family, hora'a osbao, a meat- and dairy-free lentil dish whose name means “finger burner,” was a mealtime staple.

I was born in Aleppo, Syria, in 1982 to multiethnic parents. My extended family is scattered around the country, which meant I was introduced to a variety of regional Syrian foods from a young age. Every once in a while, among the standard national dishes served at banquets, lunches, iftars, and dinners, I would come across a hidden local gem.

That’s what happened one day in Damascus, where my aunt Nadia lived. It was summer, and I was 13 years old. We sat down to lunch at her apartment, and on the table was kibbeh, a pounded bulgur dish that was nothing out of the ordinary, and something that resembled a salad. “Try it!” she urged. “You don’t have anything like this in Aleppo.”

So I took a bite, and have been making hora'a osbao ever since. The combination of lentils, fried pita, garlic, cilantro, pomegranate molasses, and caramelized onions was everything I craved. It’s basically Damascus on a plate. The spices and crunchy bread topping are reminiscent of fattoush, which explains why hora'a osbao is appetizer fare in Syria. (In my house, it passes for a main, and nobody complains.)

I suppose there’s an element of deception to the dish: It looks simple but is chock-full of time-consuming (if technically simple) components: homemade pita chips, slow-simmered lentils, and cilantro sauce.

The combination is irresistible, as evidenced by the dish’s name: Legend has it, hora'a osbao’s story began with an overzealous and hungry husband who had a habit of tasting his wife’s food before sitting down to dinner. One day, she was tending to a pot of yet-to-be-named hora'a osbao, and it was so tantalizing to her husband that he burned his fingers trying to snag a bite.

I can relate. Absolutely nothing beats the joy of opening the fridge at any time of the day and scooping myself a portion of hora'a osbao to be eaten hot or cold. It’s even better the next day (though it’ll keep for up to three).

The recipe I’m sharing is my aunt’s, and despite having experimented with other versions, it remains my go-to.

Hora'a Osbao (Syrian Lentil Salad with Cilantro and Pita Chips)

Get the recipe >

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

No Turkey For You! Incarcerated R. Kelly Forced To Eat Chicken On Thanksgiving, Prison Offering Walk-A-Thon

R. Kelly's Thanksgiving will be affected by the bird shortage. RadarOnline.com can reveal turkey is not on the menu for the Grammy winner-turned-convicted criminal as he celebrates the holiday behind bars, marking his first one in prison since being sentenced to 30 years.RadarOnline.com has obtained the Thanksgiving food menu for the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where R. Kelly is serving his time, and while we can report that he won't have the traditional holiday meat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this outlet can divulge his prison is offering a slew of fun activities for inmates — just like Josh...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Simplemost

How To Air Fry A Steak From Frozen

After a long, rough day at work, you come home to realize you didn’t take anything out for dinner. No worries, because you have steak in the freezer. And don’t you dare put that steak in the microwave to defrost it! As long as you have an air fryer, frozen steak is no problem. In fact, can be delicious.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Honest Burgers brings back its festive favourite

Honest Burgers has brought back its Christmas burger for the 10th year. The festive burger includes beef, smoked bacon, deep-fried French camembert, cranberry sauce and rocket in a toasted burger bun. The vegan option is a Beyond Meat burger patty, a double portion of Applewood Vegan cheese, shoestring fries, cranberry...
12tomatoes.com

How to Make 4-Ingredient Fried Chicken

There are so many ways to make fried chicken, but sometimes when you ask for someone’s recipe they give you a long list of ingredients à la KFC’s “11 herbs and spices”. But, there is a way to simplify the ingredient list and still end up with some of the best fried chicken you’ve ever had. Emmy (from the YouTube channel emmymade) tried this simple 4-ingredient fried chicken recipe recently and the results seem to speak for themselves.
EatingWell

Nigella Lawson Shares the Comfort Food Dinner She Makes on Repeat

You know Nigella Lawson from her 14 books and plethora of TV shows that have aired in the U.S. and Britain, dating all the way back to Nigella Bites which debuted in 1999. We spoke with Lawson as she kicked off her stateside book tour in support of her latest cookbook Cook, Eat, Repeat. We talked about why she doesn't take notes when starting to develop a recipe, how she both honors and alters her grandmothers' cooking and her "lasagna of love."
The Associated Press

Bagels and challah for Jews keeping kosher at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rabbi Eli Chitrik’s phone buzzes. A woman is about to show up at his Doha hotel to pick up her lunch: two bagel sandwiches. It’s one of many calls and messages Chitrik is receiving these days for bagel sandwiches, freshly made in a designated kosher kitchen set up for Jewish World Cup fans who want to comply with Judaism’s set of dietary regulations during the tournament in Qatar.
Saveur

Saveur

259
Followers
554
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy