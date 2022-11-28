Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that crashed into Earth solves the mystery of water on our planet
In February 2021, a rare carbonaceous meteorite crashed into a driveway in Gloucestershire. Called Winchcombe, the meteorite was recovered only hours after its fireball lit up the skies over the UK. A year later, experts from the Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow have reported that the 4.6-billion-year-old...
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
geekwire.com
NASA’s Orion capsule circles the moon, capturing views that’ll make you feel giddy
NASA’s Orion capsule rounded the moon today, marking a crucial milestone in a weeks-long Artemis 1 mission that’s preparing the way for sending astronauts to the lunar surface. As the uncrewed spacecraft maneuvered for its outbound powered flyby, it sent back a spectacular set of images that showed...
Body of Missing Astronomy Professor Found in Chilean Desert Miles from Observatory After 2-Month Search
“We never lost hope that he could be found alive and reunited with his family,” one Warwick University official said of Professor Tom Marsh The body of a 60-year-old British astronomer and professor was found in the Chilean desert two months after he went missing. Warwick University Professor Tom Marsh was working as a visiting astronomer at the European Southern Observatory in the Atacama Desert, a "facility he had worked at many times before and was excited to return to," according to the school's provost, Chris Ennew.Then, on...
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
NASA: “In this decade we will certainly have people living on the Moon ”
Human habitat on the moon.(NASA) “In this decade we will certainly have people living on the moon with habitats and rovers” stated Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, who sat down with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, on Sunday to discuss Artemis I mission and aspirations for the Orion Program and the future of space exploration.
SpaceNews.com
The next and most profound industrial revolution in human history is underway in Low Earth Orbit
Riding on the shoulders of the Apollo generation, the Artemis missions will pave the way for humans to return to the moon, begin human exploration of Mars, and someday for humanity to reach the edges of our solar system and beyond. While the exploration of deep space is critical to...
CNET
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch New Lunar Lander and Rover Overnight
While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida early Thursday. The...
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
NASA's Orion beats Apollo 13's distance record for a human-rated spacecraft
"Houston, we have a new record."
Scientists found 2 minerals in a meteorite that have never occurred naturally on Earth
Space exploration isn’t just about finding life on other planets or discovering the next Earth. We’re also looking to better understand how the universe formed. And we’re trying to mine space for previously unseen minerals that might fix problems back home. But you don’t always have to leave the planet to find new minerals. Sometimes they come to you via meteorites.
Upworthy
The internet is obsessed with this physics professor's cool teaching methods
An egg is kept on top of a cardboard toilet paper roll, which is on a plate that is resting on a glass of water. Tatiana Erukhimova explains how she is going to remove the plate out of the way. "If I do it right, then the plate will fly, the roll will fly, but the egg will not fly," she says in a Tiktok video of the demonstration. "It has inertia, so it will just fall into this glass with water."
scitechdaily.com
Completing Einstein’s Theories – A Particle Physics Breakthrough
Osaka University researchers show the relativistic contraction of an electric field produced by fast-moving charged particles, as predicted by Einstein’s theory, which can help improve radiation and particle physics research. Over a century ago, one of the most renowned modern physicists, Albert Einstein, proposed the ground-breaking theory of special...
Scientists Solve Major Mystery of Powerful Energy Beams Pointed at Earth
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. After decades of effort, scientists have finally discovered the secret mechanism that powers the brightest light shows in the universe, which are emitted by absurdly energetic beams that shoot out of explosive galaxies known as blazars, reports a new study.
natureworldnews.com
NASA Orion Space Mission to Travel 270,000 Miles Reaching Farthest Distance From Earth
NASA's space explorations are important for discovering new insights into space, other planets, and the moon. With spacecraft and advanced technologies, they could get images and information to unlock the mysteries of space. Recently, the NASA Orion spacecraft was deployed for a mission to the moon. It is expected that...
