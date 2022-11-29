Prineville business passionate about customer service and quality clothing

Holly Ceciliani not only loves clothing, but she strives to offer quality items for every age and every demographic of women

It is abundantly evident that Holly Ceciliani of 2 Sisters Closet is passionate about customer service and quality clothing.

Upon walking into her store, which is part of Sweet Willow and Company, your eyes are met with an eclectic and tasteful array of sweaters, coats, jeans, tops, dresses and accessories. Ceciliani shares a space with Violet Sage, which is part of Sumerli McLain's line of clothing and accessories.

"I always have loved clothes, and I have two daughters, and that is where the name came from — 2 Sisters Closet," said Ceciliani. "My daughters have always loved clothes, and I moved here about six years ago."

She is also an event planner and has her own company in addition to 2 Sisters Closet. Upon moving to Prineville, Ceciliani wanted to open a clothing store with new and used, high-quality items. She buys out of state at various locations, since she travels a lot for her event-planning business. She has many items with brand new tags, and she does carry a lot of high-end brands.

"A lot of the stuff I bring is brand new, but I can sell it inexpensively for people to be able to afford. I have always been huge on wanting to make sure that the community where I live (I support), and I really wanted to do something here in Prineville."

She added that it worked out well for her to gain some space in Sweet Willow and Company, located at the back portion of the venue, owned by Somerli McLain. Sweet Willow and Company opened in June 2020, located at 233 NW Third St. McLain has several other vendors that lease space in her boutique, in addition to Ceciliani, including The Rustic Hammer, Two Gifty Girls, Willow Wild and Violet Sage Jewelry and clothing. Ceciliani prides herself in offering a large variety of high-end brands for all demographics of women in the community.

She wanted to be able to bring some more items of clothing that women couldn't always get anywhere else in Prineville at an affordable price. Ceciliani added that if a customer wants something for the evening, they can get an item from her for $15-$18, versus going to Bend or another shop in Central Oregon, where they would pay double-figures for something they might wear only once or twice.

Ceciliani has a daughter who models, and "she's 6'1" so she is has always been into clothes, and I have just always loved clothes, but I love a good deal."

She pointed to her new sign on the window at Sweet Willow, which says "2 Sisters Closet, resale, retail."

A lot of her resale items are new clothing, but she sells them at almost a resale price. She has brought in brands like Chico, Miss Me Jeans, Anne Taylor, Banana Republic, Zara, Cowgirl Flare, Wrangler, Rock Revival, J-Crew, Forever 21, Pendleton, Columbia, Jones of New York, H & M, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Knox Rose and many other popular brands for women, She also carries Montana boutique wear and cowboy boots. Ceciliani also offers clothing in "Fit and Fabulous" sizes and clothing for every age.

"I want to be able to have a demographic of clothes for every age," she stated.

For women who are looking for a suit, dress or outfit for work, she has Anne Taylor suits with jackets and pants.

"I have a lot of higher-end clothing as well that I bring in, and of course, I do focus as well on the bohemian and the country look, because that really is what people dress like. But I wanted to bring in a different direction than a lot of stores around here."

Ceciliani wanted to bring more mature clothing as well. She indicated that she has almost become a personal shopper for some of her customers, as she does travel and is able to look for specific items of clothing.

"I had a lady call me the other day, that said, 'I am going to this event for our holiday corporate party, and this is what size I am and this is kind of what I want to spend and the look.' When I am out and about, I fly out of town a lot and go places, so I picked her up exactly what she wanted for $15, and it was beautiful, and she was so elated. I love that kind of stuff, and I really want to be able to cater to everyone's needs and wants," said Ceciliani.

She added that although most of items are new, any used clothing is only slightly used. She has good connections throughout the country, which she maintained when she opened 2 Sisters Closet.

"For me, it has always been a love of mine, and it has been a passion of mine. I have always been an event planner, but I have always loved the clothing," she concluded of her love for clothing.

Sidebar

2 Sisters Closet resale, retail

Owner: Holly Ceciliani

Address: 233 NW Third St.

Contact: 541-233-9534

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

