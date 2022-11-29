Custardy Tofu Fa with Sweet Ginger Syrup

PHOTOGRAPHY BY PETER SOM

Our favorite brand of soy milk to use in this recipe is Silk Organic, which congeals nicely with the amount of gelatin specified. Chinese rock sugar can be found in most Asian groceries; it ranges in color from clear to butterscotch (any type will work here).

Featured in “How to Turn Soy Milk Into Sweet Tofu Fa,” by Peter Som.

Instructions

Step 1

Make the tofu: To a small pot, add 1 cup of the soy milk, the sugar, and gelatin and set aside for 1 minute (to hydrate the gelatin), then whisk to combine. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook, whisking frequently, until the milk comes to a low simmer, 2–3 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the remaining milk, and continue whisking until the sugar is dissolved, 4–5 minutes more. Set a fine mesh strainer over a medium bowl, then strain the milk mixture. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold and set, at least 5 hours.

Step 2

Make the syrup: To a small pot set over medium heat, add the rock sugar, dark brown sugar, ginger, and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low and cook, stirring continuously, until thickened slightly, 5-6 minutes. Set aside to cool completely, then strain into a small bowl (discarding the ginger).

Step 3

To serve, scoop the chilled tofu into bowls, then drizzle each portion with 1–2 tablespoons of the syrup.