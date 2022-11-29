Annual PEO Bazaar slated for Dec. 3 in Prineville

The bazaar will be held at the 4-H Clover building and all proceeds go to women of all ages in Crook County for scholarships and grants

The local PEO will soon be holding their annual holiday bazaar in readiness for the upcoming Christmas season.

A much-anticipated tradition, the PEO, Chapter AD, held its first "unique bazaar" in the home of Sylvia Goedeck 38 years ago. It continued there for 22 years until finding a new home at the Prineville Community Church. Thirteen years later, the bazaar was relocated to the Clover Building on Lynn Boulevard, where it has been since 2018. This year's bazaar will be held on Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The bazaar is 'unique' because all proceeds go to women of all ages in Crook County for scholarships and grants. Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors. Grants are given to women who have been out of school for a time but need to gain or improve their skills for better earning potential," explained PEO Chapter AD member Goedeck. "Along with money earned at the bazaar (and summer patio sale), funds are also available through our state and international projects. Through the years, we have given approximately $181,000 to local women. Last year alone, we gave close to $10,000."

The bazaar is one of the big events to raise funds for these scholarships and grants.

PEO was founded on Jan. 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. PEO stands for philanthropic education organization. The PEO Sisterhood has brought together more than a half-million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping other women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them.

Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue education goals in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.

"'Unique' also describes the great variety of items offered at our bazaar," added Goedeck. "Oregon hazelnuts are a popular new addition with plain and chocolate covered nuts for sale. Homemade Christmas cookies by the dozen is a terrific way to have a taste of holiday baking (you select your own dozen) without the work! Members donate their 'like-new' Christmas items and their jewelry for sale at really great prices. Members also make beautiful one-of-a-kind craft items to choose from. This will be our first year to provide a continental breakfast for $5 and a quart of minestrone soup-to-go for $6."

In closing, Goedeck added, "It's a great place to shop, meet friends and support women of all ages in Crook County as they get financial help to boost their life skills. Come enjoy our 'bazaar with a purpose' and support the women in our community, as well!"

PEO bazaar

When: Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 498 SE Lynn Boulevard