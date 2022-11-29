ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County Library director resigns, to take new job

By Jason Chaney
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rq5g4_0jQnRzKT00 April Witteveen reflects on time at Crook County Library before moving on to Oregon State University Cascades campus library position

Crook County Library's executive director is moving on to a new job.

April Witteveen, who was hired in November 2020, has resigned and will join the Oregon State University Cascades library staff in Bend next month. Her last day at the local library will be Dec. 9.

"I am going to be the new library director," she said. "They have not had a library director or a librarian there for about three years, so it's a pretty cool opportunity to go in and restart that academic program and get the connections made and start serving the students and faculty again."

A Michigan native, Witteveen had lived in Bend for 15 years when she took the job — she has continued to commute during her two years leading the Crook County facility. She was hired during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking on unique circumstances, but looking back, navigating that situation is what she'll most fondly remember.

"At that point, library staff had some ideas on how to give service when we couldn't have the same amount of people coming into the building or couldn't have people come into the building at all," she recalls. "It was just so incredible to see our librarians work so hard to be really thoughtful and creative around who we could keep giving services to the community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQnRzKT00

At the time of her hire, Witteveen been the community services librarian for teen services at Deschutes County Library and was eager to branch out into a more administrative role as executive director in Crook County. She was eager to be "more than a front-line librarian," she said at the time.

Now, with her new job at the OSU Cascades library, she will get back to being a more of a front-line librarian, while continuing to put to use her administrative skillset.

"I will have the ability to work with students and faculty, doing instruction, teaching folks how to use resources, doing some programming to bring folks into the library spaces and get people to know what the library on campus has to offer," she said. "But it will still be a lot of management and administrative-type tasks — budgeting, ordering materials, scheduling students, workers and staff, and stuff like that."

Witteveen will participate in a transitional meeting in advance of her departure. But until her replacement is hired, she believes the library will be in good hands.

"Right now, we have two really solid managers who will act in the interim in whatever capacities are needed," she said. They include Sean Briscoe, the library's public service manager, who oversees the librarian team and Operations Manager Cindy York. Witteveen noted that York was a "big player in the interim" before she took over as director.

"I am really grateful for the opportunity to have served Crook County," Witteveen said, looking back on her tenure. "I believe that this library is an absolute gem of access and service to this community. We exist to serve the entire population of Crook County, and I believe we do a very good job of that."

OREGON STATE
