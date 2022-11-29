Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leaderThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit to be at Ohio State game
On Wednesday afternoon, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) junior small forward Isaiah Evans tweeted that he'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET to watch the Duke basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes. In late October, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound lengthy five-star told Pro Insight's Andrew Slater that...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Duke basketball: Cameron Crazies to have new look against Ohio State
When the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the last ACC-Big Ten Challenge in history, Duke basketball's famed student section should have a "WHITE-OUT" look. According to K-Ville Nation, the...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
abc11.com
Clemson, North Carolina square off for ACC championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- - Its College Football Playoff hopes dashed following a devastating loss to in-state rival South Carolina, No. 10 Clemson is turning its attention to returning to its familiar perch atop of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC, No. 9 CFP) are seeking their seventh...
Penn State Could Leapfrog Ohio State for Rose Bowl Berth, per Report
If the Buckeyes miss out on the College Football Playoff, they also could be snubbed for a trip to Pasadena.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Eleven Warriors
It’s Time for Duke to Get Dumped, Ohio State and Michigan Should Be Playing in the B1G Championship and Alabama Shouldn’t Make the CFP
Welcome to the Wednesday Skull Session. There's some basketball, there's some football and there's some other stuff in this edition of the Skully. Please enjoy. GET DUMPED THEN, DUKE. The Ohio State University men's basketball team plays Duke on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will unfortunately end this week after a 23-year run, according to Andy Katz.
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
abc11.com
Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC, 77-65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- - Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana's senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward,...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
abc11.com
Duke, North Carolina seek redemption this week in must-watch games
Sure, college football and the NFL will take center stage this week. But college basketball will feature an impressive slate of games, too -- including the final run of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on the ESPN family of networks. Don't know what to watch? No worries. We'll help you identify...
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes
Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
Eleven Warriors
Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff
Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
Ohio State Running Back TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Extent Of Lingering Foot Injury
After a breakout freshman year, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson had high expectations heading into his sophomore season. However, a foot injury suffered in the win over Toledo in September lingered and he ended up missing four of the Buckeyes’ final eight games. That doesn’t include wins at Michigan State and Maryland, when left both games after aggravating the injury around halftime.
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
